7 Secrets To Hosting the Perfect House Party

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

I absolutely love planning parties and activities, but I know many of my friends shy away from taking charge. However, if you ever find yourself hosting a house party and want to make it as perfect as possible, here are a few tips that work for me!

The 30-Minute Rule A common theme I’ve noticed is guests showing up fashionably late. If that’s the same with you and your friends, the best thing to do is make the invite say a time that’s 30 minutes earlier than when you want guests to arrive. For example, if you want your guests to come at 7 p.m., make sure the invite says 6:30 p.m.! Some might show up right on time, but since that’s the time you planned for, it shouldn’t be an issue! curate a Playlist View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wonkytown (@wonky.town) Not everyone has the same music taste, but if you want your party to have a fun vibe, there are must-have songs I include on every playlist. “The Days – NOTION Remix” by Chrystal and Notion is a must for house music lovers. Run it back to the 2010s with “Only Girl” by Rihanna. Also, we can’t forget about pop icon Katy Perry’s song, “Chained To The Rhythm,” which will surely get people out of their seats and onto the dance floor! Make sure there are photo ops Whether there is or isn’t a theme to your house party, having a photo wall is sometimes forgotten. Whether you decide to get a tinsel backdrop or fairy lights, it’s sure to brighten up all the photos. There isn’t a need to add props if you don’t have any around the house, but if you do, go for it! the more food, the better Whether you’re cooking all the food or ordering it, make sure to have more than enough. People can take some food home, and you can even have the rest for meals later during the week. Try not to spend so much time making the food just to run out; plan on how much you need and make extra just in case! take digital camera photos View this post on Instagram A post shared by Margarita 🧿 (@m4rgar1ta) People surely won’t forget the night if it’s pictured. Having a digital camera will be a holy grail in making photos look even better than in real life! If you don’t already own a digital camera, here are some great options: Nikon COOLPIX S3300, Canon PowerShot G7 X, and the Fujifilm FinePix XP140. Sharpies and Solos If you don’t want to get people mixing up their cups, place a few markers next to the solo cups so they can write their names on them. You’ll waste fewer cups and have some left, possibly for the next house party you throw! Fun Games House parties always have plenty of games to keep guests entertained. Set up a table with plastic cups, ping pong balls, a deck of cards, Jenga, and any other mini-games you can think of. This gives guests who prefer games over dancing a fun way to engage. To make it even more exciting, offer a prize for the winners to spark some friendly competition!

These are just a few secret tips I use at every house party I throw, as well as what I’ve noticed my friends doing. It might be a little stressful at first, but by the end of the night, everyone will have had an amazing time!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!