Bye-Bye Bleach: 8 Ways I’m Healing My Damaged Hair After Going Darker

Ladies, let’s talk hair! The day I decided to return to my natural hair color was devastating. I’ve always adored being blonde, but this winter break, reality hit hard when my hairstylist announced she was moving. While searching for a new stylist, I found myself hesitating every time I hovered over the “Confirm Appointment” button.

Then, it hit me. Why am I resisting this? A memory flashed in my head: my roommate sending me daily pictures of my breakage and pictures of when I had brown hair, urging me to “go back to brown.” For two years, she’s been my biggest advocate for my natural color, even when I didn’t ask for input. At that moment, I realized that if I wanted to keep my hair from snapping off completely, I needed to step away from the bleach, at least for a little while (never say never!).

Hair grows, so let’s nourish it! Once I made peace with my decision, I knew it was time to repair my hair and bring it back to life. Here’s my go-to routine for keeping my hair stronger, healthier, and happier:

Trim Hair Regularly View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alikay Naturals (@alikaynaturals) The recommendation is every 6 weeks, but I have a serious attachment to my length, so I push it to 9 weeks. It always looks so much better after, and I need a constant reminder that half an inch will not hurt me and instead help me. Hair Oiling Once a week, I treat my scalp with nourishing oil and use coconut oil on my ends. I like to keep it in for as long as possible to maximize the results of softness. I like OGX’s oils because they have such a wide variety, so you can find specific ones tailored to your needs. Hair masks On non-oil days, I love a good hair mask moment. Usually, I slather it on before bed and rinse it out in the morning. I’ve used both brand name and drugstore products and don’t really have a preference. As long as it smells good and does its job, I have no complaints! Figure out a shampoo strategy I know it’s extra, but I rotate between three shampoos. One maintains my color, another stimulates hair growth, and the third is for softness. Three shampoos are definitely not necessary for everyone, but I try to manifest Rapunzel vibes always. use heat Protection @lucy_seitz What heat protectant do you like to use?! #haircare #hairsalon #hottools #saloncurl #heatprotection #hairproducts #top10 #mytop10 #hair #hairstylist ♬ original sound – Lucy Seitz If you style your hair with heat, please apply heat protectant everywhere! Your future self will thank you. Because I get a lot of split ends, I like to experiment with many sprays because I always feel like I can protect my hair more. My favorite so far has been the Color Wow Dream Coat. be mindful of hairstyles I love straightening my hair, but I’m way more mindful about when I do it. If the weather’s humid? Forget it. I also limit slicked-back styles and stopped using my round brush because the tension was breaking my hair. apply hair Gloss Once I start to see my previously bleached hair peek through the brown, I apply hair gloss. I just bought one from dpHUE in the shade “Dark Brown” and was so happy with the results! Not only is it a color gloss, but it’s also a deep conditioning treatment. It evened out my hair color and left it feeling super soft and shiny. It’s a win-win! learn Patience and Self-LOve Hair transformations take time, especially from years of damage. I remind myself that hair will always grow back, and this journey is just part of self-care. If I ever want to go back to blonde, I know my hair will be in a much better place.

Here’s to embracing natural beauty, nourishing our hair, and making decisions that truly support our well-being! Change can feel scary, but sometimes, it’s exactly what we need. Whether you’re sticking with your natural shade or planning your next color adventure, your hair journey is yours. Own it and enjoy every step!

