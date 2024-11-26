5 Advent Calendars You Need To Buy While They’re Here for the Holidays

The holidays are going into full swing now that December is approaching. Amidst the exciting, joyful traditions that are a part of this time of year, there’s one that can get us all in the festive spirit: the advent calendar!
While the classic version of the advent calendar — with chocolate hidden behind the cardboard flaps — remains a beloved staple, it’s evolved creatively and excitingly for the holiday season. There are various versions now, catering to different interests or tastes and offering a fun daily surprise for every day throughout December. They also come in several sizes and colors.
With that being said, here’s a curated look at five advent calendars I feel stand out for the holidays this year and are perfect for treating yourself or gifting to your loved ones:
- Alo Yoga’s Advent Calendar
-
If you’re obsessed with Alo Yoga like every other influencer, you need this advent calendar. This gorgeous box is packed with 24 days of goodies that’ll have you channeling that clean girl aesthetic.
The box ranges from skincare to claw clips to the comfiest socks you’ll ever try on. There may even be some exclusive Alo merch! Priced at $250, this calendar gives you the chance to try out various fun items!
- The New Yorker Puzzle Advent Calendar
-
For the girls who’re still looking to work their brains even on break, this advent calendar is for you! For $195, The New Yorker puzzle advent calendar presents a new mini puzzle each day for 24 days.
This calendar is perfect to open when hanging out with friends or if you have some downtime in between those holiday activities and want to get your brain moving!
- Sugarfina’s 24 Tastes of Christmas Candy
-
Sugarfina elevates the classic candy calendar with a sophisticated twist. This $55 calendar features 24 days of their high-class sweets, with each drawer revealing premium candies with sophisticated flavor combinations.
These candies range from rainbow bears to chocolate-covered cookie dough to peach hearts. While this calendar is a splurge for just candy, it offers that daily sweet treat we all love to indulge in.
- Target’s 12-Day Christmas Countdown Punch Box
-
If you’re looking for a good DIY moment, Target has you covered with its build-your-own advent calendar! At just $10, you can fill the calendar with whatever you want: mini beauty products, candy, bracelets, and more!
It’s perfect if you’re on a budget but still want your holiday gifts to be personal. The best part? You can reuse the box and switch up the vibe for the next year!
- Pura Vida’s 12 Day Advent Box
-
Calling all jewelry lovers! Pura Vida’s advent calendar is perfect if you want to upgrade your bracelet stacks this holiday season. For 12 days, you get a curated selection of their signature bracelets and other accessories.
Each piece could be used solo or altogether, with all of them having a similar aesthetic. At $98, you’re basically getting a whole new jewelry collection!
From the “it girl” Alo Yoga calendar to the trendy Pura Vida accessories calendar, each of these advent calendars is a great way to spread some holiday cheer to those you love every day of December! Happy gifting!
