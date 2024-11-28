5 Gift Ideas To Add to Your Corporate Girl Christmas List

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Christmas is right around the corner, but so is graduation! I know a lot of us are graduating this year and might be entering the workforce as the new generation of corporate girls. Here are five items to add to your corporate girl Christmas list or to get the future corporate girls in your life:

Tote bag

Planners and Notebooks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Papier (@papier) Planners aren’t just for the corporate girls; they’re for anyone who wants to stay organized and productive. As someone who’s tried digital planners, Google Calendar just doesn’t get the job done the same way a paper planner does. The same goes for notetaking. I’ve tried with Goodnotes and Notion, but I always resort back to my pen and paper. Papier has some of the cutest planners, notebooks, and stationery, whether you’re looking for something simple and minimalistic or more colorful and personalized.

A&F Sloane Tailored Wide Leg Pant

Jewelry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gorjana (@gorjana) Jewelry makes for a great Christmas gift for just about anyone. For the soon-to-be corporate girls, some more classy, timeless pieces are a must. Simple gold or silver hoops, necklaces, or sleek bracelets can really help elevate your corporate look. Gorjana has some really trendy jewelry that can also fit into a business casual wardrobe. I love the Crew Interlocking Necklace because it’s basic but not too plain, and it can be layered with other necklaces. The same goes for the Crew Hoop Set and the Crew Bracelet. All three work really well together for the girls that need everything to match.

Water Bottles and Travel Mugs