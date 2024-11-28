5 Gift Ideas To Add to Your Corporate Girl Christmas List

Christmas is right around the corner, but so is graduation! I know a lot of us are graduating this year and might be entering the workforce as the new generation of corporate girls. Here are five items to add to your corporate girl Christmas list or to get the future corporate girls in your life:
- Tote bag
-
Every corporate girl needs a stylish tote bag! You can get affordable ones from Amazon and Target that are chic and adorable. For a splurge, consider the Longchamp Le Pliage Tote, the Coach North Tote Bag 32, or the Mark and Graham Fillmore Tote, which you can even have personalized with a small monogram.
These bags make the perfect gifts for the soon-to-be corporate girls in your life.
- Planners and Notebooks
-
Planners aren’t just for the corporate girls; they’re for anyone who wants to stay organized and productive. As someone who’s tried digital planners, Google Calendar just doesn’t get the job done the same way a paper planner does.
The same goes for notetaking. I’ve tried with Goodnotes and Notion, but I always resort back to my pen and paper. Papier has some of the cutest planners, notebooks, and stationery, whether you’re looking for something simple and minimalistic or more colorful and personalized.
- A&F Sloane Tailored Wide Leg Pant
-
This is oddly specific, but we all need a staple pair of dress pants. The Abercrombie & Fitch Sloane Tailored Wide Leg Pants are my all-time favorites for both business casual and business professional outfits. Seriously, if you’re a corporate girl in the making, you need these in your wardrobe. Not only are they super flattering and versatile, but they’re also insanely comfortable.
When expanding my business wardrobe, I believe it’s essential to balance style and comfort without sacrificing either. These pants also come in two different fits: Classic and the Curve Love we all know and love.
- Jewelry
-
Jewelry makes for a great Christmas gift for just about anyone. For the soon-to-be corporate girls, some more classy, timeless pieces are a must. Simple gold or silver hoops, necklaces, or sleek bracelets can really help elevate your corporate look.
Gorjana has some really trendy jewelry that can also fit into a business casual wardrobe. I love the Crew Interlocking Necklace because it’s basic but not too plain, and it can be layered with other necklaces. The same goes for the Crew Hoop Set and the Crew Bracelet. All three work really well together for the girls that need everything to match.
- Water Bottles and Travel Mugs
-
We all need to stay hydrated, especially the corporate girls who are always on the go. Finding time to stay hydrated with a packed schedule can be pretty difficult, but a cute water bottle can make that a little easier.
I think the perfect basic water bottle for the on-the-go corporate girls is the Owala FreeSip. They’re sleek and come in a bunch of different color combos. Through the FreeSip lid, you can sip water upright through the straw feature or drink from it like a normal water bottle. You won’t be able to find this lid featured on any other water bottle because it’s patented!
Oh, and one more thing: this water bottle was deemed one of the New York Times’s Best Water Bottles of 2024. Along with the water, everyone needs a little bit of caffeine. To go with the Owala water bottle, they also make a coffee tumbler.
Whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone else, these thoughtful ideas can help make the transition to corporate life exciting. Corporate girls, be ready to shine!
