4 Easy Latte Recipes I’ve Been Loving This Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Coffee is a must for me to survive college, but my bank account would disagree. Ever since I started making coffee at home, I’ve saved so much money and fashioned myself into a “dorm barista.” I’ve started to get more creative with my lattes, and there’s nothing sweeter than perfecting a recipe (to any of the real baristas out there: they may not be exact, but they’re super delicious).

My recipes include my favorite coffee syrup brand, Torani, which has many flavors. However, these aren’t needed to make lattes work. Some substitutes are vanilla extract as a 1:1 substitution for vanilla syrup, caramel sauce as a 1:1 substitution for caramel syrup, and brown sugar as a substitution for both sugar and brown sugar syrup.

A latte is usually made with a single or double shot of espresso and hot milk. When I make my own, I use a French press, but any substitute you have can be used! When I make cold foam, I use a milk frother (I’ve found many for under $10). If you can’t find one, you can simply whisk vigorously or use a mason jar and get to shaking.

With that being said, here are four of my own latte recipes that have the perfect mix of fall flavors to help spice up your chilly mornings:

Pumpkin Spice Latte with Cinnamon Cold Foam View this post on Instagram A post shared by HUDSON'S PLACE | artisan pizza • gelato • coffee bar (@hudsons_place) This latte is a fall classic with a twist. While there’s no shortage of pumpkin spice lattes on the market, this delectable cinnamon cold foam makes this drink impossible for me to put down. Ingredients Grab ½ cup of black coffee, ½ cup of milk (whole milk or oat froth is the best, in my experience), two teaspoons of sugar, one tablespoon of pumpkin spice syrup, two tablespoons of whipping cream, and ½ teaspoon of cinnamon! How to Make the Cold Foam Add ½ cup of milk to a mug, along with one teaspoon of sugar, two tablespoons of whipping cream (for that extra foamy texture), and ½ teaspoon of cinnamon. This recipe is so good that I eat it straight with a spoon! It’s the standard recipe, but cinnamon is interchangeable with whatever flavoring is in the foam. How to Make the Latte Add ½ cup of black coffee to a mug, then add one teaspoon of sugar and one tablespoon of pumpkin spice syrup. Grab a spoon and mix the two before pouring your cold foam on top. Take your first sip and prepare for a heavenly taste in your mouth. Honey Latte with Vanilla Cold Foam View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barista Daily (@baristadaily) I discovered this latte on a rainy afternoon, as my suitemate and I were trapped inside. I craved a taste of home and longed for the honey milk my mom used to make. I wondered if the comforting flavor could translate into a latte, and then came the honey latte with vanilla cold foam. This drink isn’t too heavy and brings a new approach to the classic vanilla one. When my suitemate first had it, she described it as “golden,” and I couldn’t think of a better word myself. It’s nostalgic and perfect for a day surrounded by your books. Ingredients For this one, you’ll need ½ cup of black coffee, ½ cup of milk, two teaspoons of sugar, one tablespoon of honey, two tablespoons of whipping cream, and one tablespoon of vanilla syrup. How to Make the Cold Foam Repeat the steps from the first recipe, but add one tablespoon of vanilla syrup instead of cinnamon. How to Make the Latte Add ½ cup of black coffee to a mug, then add one teaspoon of sugar and one tablespoon of honey. Grab a spoon and mix before pouring your cold foam on top. Iced Chai Latte with Pumpkin Cold Foam View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iron Furnace Coffee (@ironfurnacecoffee) This recipe is pulled straight from Starbucks’ menu, but since learning how to make it, I’ve saved myself about $20 a week. With this being the only iced drink on this list, it’s also the only recipe that doesn’t incorporate coffee. This yummy latte is an easy way to impress your friends. It’s perfect for the on-the-go girlies who don’t love hot coffee. The flavors work in delicious harmony to present a drink that’s the epitome of fall. Ingredients You’re going to need ½ cup of chai tea concentrate (I use Tazo’s ready-made cartons), ½ cup of milk, one teaspoon of sugar, one tablespoon of pumpkin spice syrup, two tablespoons of whipping cream, and a cup of ice. How to Make the Cold Foam Repeat the steps from the first recipe, but add one tablespoon of pumpkin spice syrup instead of cinnamon. How to Make the Latte Add ½ cup of chai tea to the cup filled with ice. Add the cold foam and watch everything slowly mix and settle at the top. Brown Sugar Latte with Maple Syrup Cold Foam View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kurnia 🐣 | homecafe, loves coffee, fun recipes! (@kurniafattah) This latte, while seemingly filled with comforting flavors, has a bit of a kick to it. The maple syrup cold foam shocked me in the best way. It’s an interesting combination that’ll deliciously surprise your taste buds. It’s perfect for when you have an action-filled day and need a boost. Ingredients The ingredients you’ll need are ½ cup of black coffee, ½ cup of milk, two teaspoons of sugar, two teaspoons of maple syrup, two tablespoons of whipping cream, and ½ tablespoon of brown sugar syrup. How to Make the Cold Foam Repeat the steps from the first recipe, but add two teaspoons of maple syrup instead of cinnamon. How to Make the Latte Add ½ cup of black coffee to a mug, then add one teaspoon of sugar and ½ tablespoon of brown sugar syrup. Grab a spoon and mix before pouring your cold foam on top.

Coffee shops can be expensive, and while I love supporting small business owners, I also love learning how to be a barista (and saving my money while doing it). You may see variations of these recipes online, but the ones I shared are tried and true and created by me. If you want to try these out, don’t be shy to mix and match cold foams to create recipes of your own!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!