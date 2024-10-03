7 Fall Time Favorites From Someone Who Loves This Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

I don’t know about you, but fall is one of my favorite times of the year. I adore seeing the leaves change color and feeling the crisp, cool air. There are so many activities, fashion trends, home decor, sweet treats, and more that I always look forward to during this season!

Here are seven of my fall-time favorites to inspire you this season:

Pumpkin Patches

@annaantley24 Ahhh Gallagher’s is open! Pumpkins, petting zoo, treats, twinkly lights… what more could you want for a fall moment besides some crisp 60 degree weather 🤪🎃🍂 #floridafall #fallinstpete #stpete #stpetefl #thingstodoinstpete #pumpkinpatch #gallagherspumpkinsandtrees #stpetersburgflorida #fallvibes ♬ Great Pumpkin Waltz – Vince Guaraldi Trio In my opinion, pumpkin patches are a must-do during the fall season! They’re perfect for hanging out with friends, family, or your special someone. There are a ton of adorable spots for photo opportunities and plenty of fun things to buy, like pumpkins, hot apple cider, and decorations. If you’re up for a road trip, consider visiting Gallaghers in St. Petersburg. It’s a patch that you won’t want to miss, and don’t worry if you can’t make it by November. They also have Christmas trees in the wintertime!

Candles

There are two fall-scented candles that I can’t get enough of. The first is the Capri Blue Pumpkin Clove Jar Candle from Anthropologie. It’s like having fall bottled up in a candle. The combination of pumpkin, vanilla, cinnamon, and orange zest creates an amazing smell for anywhere in your house. Another favorite of mine is The Applewood + Amber Crackling Wood Wick Candle from Target. It smells amazing, and the crackling wood sound creates a cozy fireplace ambiance for your home. I can’t forget to mention how adorable both of these look at home!

Trader Joe’s Fall items

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @traderjoesfl In the fall, my favorite place to grocery shop is definitely Trader Joe’s! In my opinion, they have the best delicious treats and quick, easy meals for the season. I’ve been loving their pumpkin gnocchi, the pumpkin spice cold brew coffee concentrate, fall leaf tortilla chips, and the pumpkin ice cream. In addition to their food, the Pumpkin Hand Cream is super moisturizing and smells great!

Taylor Swift’s chai sugar cookies

If you’re a fan of Taylor Swift and have been craving a fall-themed dessert, this might just be the perfect thing for you! Swift shared a recipe for her infamous chai sugar cookies on her Tumblr a few years ago, and they’ve been a huge hit ever since. I love making these at least once every fall season because they’re so easy to bake and also taste amazing. If you’re anything like me, I’m sure you’ll enjoy them, too!

Red (Taylor’s Version)

Coming back to another Taylor Swift-related fall favorite of mine, I can’t wait to have Red (Taylor’s Version) on repeat again this fall! To me, this album perfectly captures the essence and emotions of the season, especially with the ten-minute version of “All Too Well.” If you’re planning a cool autumn stroll or a scenic, colorful road trip, this album might be the perfect soundtrack for both!

Fashion

I always look forward to the new fashion trends that come out in the fall time! I’ve been seeing Birkenstock Boston Clogs and UGG Tasman slippers everywhere on social media and around FSU’s campus. I’m definitely going to treat myself to a pair. I’ve also been discovering the most adorable chunky knit sweaters and cardigans at stores like Old Navy, Altar’d State, and Hollister. I can’t wait to update my wardrobe with these cute finds!

Gilmore Girls