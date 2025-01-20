12 Months of Fun Activities for You and the Girls

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

​​The new year tends to bring on resolutions that lead many to focus on improving themselves. Everyone knows the famous saying “New Year, New You,” and 2025 has brought me a list of girl group activities I must share.

If you’re like me and love planning events for you and your friends, here’s a list of activities for each month that you can try with your besties!

January

2025 bingo cards

While many people like to make New Year’s resolutions, why not make a vision board of your goals? Or, better yet, a bingo card! I recently made a bingo card with my friends by simply buying some frames from Michael’s and decorating them to hold our bingo cards.

When you complete one of the squares, you can put a sticker over that spot, so you don’t have to take it out of your newly decorated frames. This is a fun and simple way to hang out, talk about future goals, and make something cute, too!

February

Galentine’s day

It’d be wrong to suggest anything other than a Galentine’s Day event for February, so here are some fun ideas to spice up your night. You can grab some white and colorful candles, light the colorful ones, grab some brushes, and get decorating!

Candle decorating is easy and affordable, leaving your friends with something cute to go home with. If candles are too complicated, you can always stick to paint instead and decorate some canvases while you yap!

March

Powerpoint Night

For March, a PowerPoint night is the perfect reason to get together with your besties. You can each create a funny PowerPoint about your friend group before gathering together to present them.

I once told all my friends to put 10 facts about themselves that no one else knows without revealing who they were, and once it’s done, we’ll have a PowerPoint night where everyone has to guess whose fact belongs to whom. While you don’t have to do exactly this, PowerPoint nights of any occasion are always fun to learn more about your friends!

April

Potluck Picnic

Those of us who live in Florida get the blessing of beautiful weather in the spring. To take advantage of this, you can invite your girls to a potluck picnic on campus!

There are plenty of great spots on campus to pick from, or you can venture further out to places like Tom Brown Park, Cascades, or one of the other many parks in Tallahassee. Each person can bring something to share as everyone gets a chance to enjoy the weather and each other’s company.

May

Phone case decorating night

I’ve had the same stickers decorating my phone case for over two years now, and it’s about time for a change. If you feel the same, you need to get the girls together for a phone case decorating night.

Whether you choose beads, shells, pearls, paint, or stickers, it should be a fun experience for everyone and a chance to turn something old into something new.

June

Mamma Mia watch party

Summer is quickly approaching, and I think it’s important to start the season right. What better way than a Mamma Mia watch party?

Mamma Mia is a classic movie with summer vibes and romance that’ll have the girls singing and dancing all night long. With fun movie-themed food and drinks paired with teal and blue decorations, it’s sure to be a summertime blast!

July

Beach Trip

I spend my summers in Tallahassee and have found it hard to find fun things for my friends and me with everyone gone. To fix this, you can take a road trip down to Panama City and have a beach day with anyone still in town.

It’s always fun to have a little daycation, and who doesn’t love the beach? Make sure to stop at Publix for some pub subs before you go and turn your beach trip into a beach banger!

August

Bracelet making

Now that you’ve gotten out and had a girl’s trip outside, it’s time to bring it back in for some bracelet making. One of my favorite things to do when bored is make bracelets, so why not do it with friends?

Matching bracelets is always fun, but it’s even more fun to make bracelets for your friends and see what they make for you. This is the perfect way to always wear around an inside joke or a cute nickname while staying fashionable.

September

Board Games

Sometimes, things need to be kept simple, so for your September hangout, you can order some pizza and play board games. I’m extremely competitive and know a lot of card games, so when I play with my friends, it’s always a good time.

Everyone can chip in on the pizza, bring a board game, and show off their competitive side. Don’t have board games? Make your own! I recently made a bingo card of things my friends say a lot, and this is a great way to play a game while hanging out and still being able to talk and enjoy each other’s company.

October

Fun with pumpkins

With the spooky season approaching, everyone needs a pumpkin. Whether you carve or paint, enjoy some time with your friends, and make sure to save those pumpkin seeds.

You can turn pumpkin carving into pumpkin eating afterward and roast up some cinnamon sugar pumpkin seeds. While you munch down on those seeds, why not have a horror movie marathon, too? Now you have something to keep, some yummy food to eat, and movies to watch with your girls.

November

Friendsgiving memory boxes

The year is wrapping up, and while you can just host a Friendsgiving, why not throw in a craft, too? With so many memories made, they should be put in a memory box! Any saved movie stumps, fair tickets, wristbands, and other keepsakes can be stored to open and look back on next year.

This is a cute and sentimental activity to go over some fun and fond memories.

December

Gingerbread decorating

Christmas is in the air, and your girl group needs something fun to do. Why not make some gingerbread houses with some gingerbread men to go inside? You could even turn it into a competition and vote to see who out-decorated the rest.

This night wouldn’t be complete without some Christmas movies and music playing in the background, so don’t forget that, either! If you don’t celebrate, you can skip out on the Christmas movies and take the girls around Tallahassee to see all the lights in neighborhoods around the area.

No matter the month, there’s always a fun way to gather your girl group and make memories that’ll last a lifetime. From crafting and cooking to exploring and partying, these activities are sure to keep your calendar full. So, grab your besties, pick a month (or all twelve), and get ready to laugh, create, and enjoy every moment together. Here’s to a year of friendship, fun, and girl-group adventures!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!