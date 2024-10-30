10 Iconic Pop Culture Costumes That Aren’t Too Late To Recreate

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Let’s face it: Every year, we have to scrape together a last-minute costume, and we tell ourselves that next year, we’ll be prepared. That ends up never happening, and we’re spent scavenging at Goodwill and Spirit Halloween for a costume. Besides, with the unnecessary amount of costumes a girl needs on Halloween, getting the supplies for each one can add up. Here are a few iconic last-minute costume ideas for when you just don’t know what to be:

Maxine Minx from X When I first saw the thriller in 2022, I thought that Maxine’s iconic look would be perfect for a Halloween costume. All you need is a pair of overalls, a tube top, blue eyeshadow, fake blood, and a prop ax to put it over the top. If you feel like going the extra mile, you could even bleach your eyebrows! Hannah Montana View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🎀🎤Secret Star🎤🎀 (@y2kcouture) What better way to embody the perfect Y2K costume than with the queen Hannah Montana, herself? For this, wear any sequin top with white pants or jeans and add a funky scarf. Remember, this is the 2000s, so don’t be afraid to add layers! Kim possible Dress up as a character from your childhood with a Kim Possible costume! Find green cargo pants, gloves, a black top, and bam! You’re easily recognizable as her. Bonus points if you already have red hair. Jennifer Check from Jennifer’s Body There are more than enough iconic looks from this cult classic movie that would be perfect for a costume. For a cute Jennifer Check costume, wear a white jacket and tights paired with a denim mini skirt. Don’t forget the fake blood! boygenius View this post on Instagram A post shared by boygenius (@xboygeniusx) This Halloween look would work great with your best friends! A simple business-casual look is perfect for this boygenius costume. Just find a white button-up, tie, blazer, and either a mini skirt or pants. It’s that simple! Olive Penderghast from Easy A Emma Stone’s iconic character Olive Penderghast is perfect for a last-minute costume, and you probably already own her outfit in your closet! All you need is black sunglasses, pearls, and a black corset. Most importantly, add a red A to your outfit, which can be DIYed with just a printer with colored ink, a bobby pin, and scissors. betty boop Dress up as Betty Boop with her signature short-styled bob, red strapless dress, and a garter. You can finish off the look with golden hoops, dramatic lashes, and her iconic red lip. This costume is definitely easy to recognize! Avril Lavigne View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bring Back 2000s (@bringback00s) Avril has too many iconic looks to count. Dress in her most infamous look, with camo pants, a white tank top, and a striped tie. Try not to forget her sweatbands and studded cuffs! Carrie I’m convinced the Carrie costume will never go out of style. Reference Lana del Rey’s Q magazine photoshoot or Hole’s Live Through This album cover. All you need is a slip dress, fake blood, a crown, and a bouquet of roses as a prop. lady bird You can recreate Christine, or “Lady Bird,” with your old school uniform! All this costume takes is a white polo, vest, pleated skirt, and loafers. Add her hot pink cast and people are bound to know who you’re dressed as!

I’m a strong believer that these costumes are guaranteed that people won’t be able to tell you came up with them last minute. How many of these could you make with clothes straight out of your closet? Here’s to another year with a last-minute costume!

