11 Affordable Ways To Spend Galentine’s Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Galentine’s season is upon us. As stores begin flooding our eyeballs and wallets with red-and-pink, heart-studded merchandise, it’s the perfect time to celebrate friendship.

Getting your girls together for a fun night doesn’t have to break the bank. Pull out all your pink-and-red, hearts-adorned apparel and create an unforgettable event to celebrate the power and importance of friendship with these cheap and easy Galentine’s ideas!

Movie Night

Nothing says girls’ night quite like wearing your cute, fuzzy pajamas and watching a movie. You could even throw in some more fun and make a giant pillow fort to add nostalgia. Make some popcorn and hot chocolate or coffee for the girlies who fear they may fall asleep during the movie. Get an assortment of everyone’s favorite movie candies for a couple of dollars. Perhaps you can go with the theme of love and watch a romcom or throw it back to the slumber party days of elementary school and have your own Disney Channel movie marathon! Whatever the movie, you’re bound to have an incredible, chill night with the girls.

PowerPoint and Letter-Writing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ilypookiiee It’s time to get educational! Don’t worry, these educational activities don’t result in a test at the end of the evening. Some girls love to manifest, especially about finding their potential partner. Why not go back to reality and make that the theme for your Galentine’s Day gathering this year? You could set up a cute stationary area where you and your gal pals can write letters to your future selves or manifestations for the upcoming year. This could be a fun thing to hold on to and read at a gathering the following year. All you need are markers or pens, a cute scrapbook, paper pieces, and stickers. Meanwhile, you and your friends could take the technological route and do a PowerPoint night. Each friend can make a PowerPoint about anything their heart desires. Since it’s February, perhaps each of you could rank your favorite romance books and movies, celebrity crushes, or famous couples. This is a super great way to laugh and let loose with the ones you love the most!

DIY Spa Day

Who doesn’t want to relax and get unready, especially with their best friends ever? A DIY spa day with the girls screams Galentine’s Day. You can cut costs by having each friend bring their own nail polish and face mask or you can buy these items in bulk at pretty affordable prices. Put a playlist together with the best female anthems of the century, get dressed up in your fanciest sweatshirt, and relax and recharge. Honestly, you and your friends deserve it!

Dip Dinner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mi Niña® Tortilla Chips (@mininatortilla) Who doesn’t love chips and dip? For this fun-themed party, you could have each friend bring their favorite chips and dips. Then, you could all try and maybe even rank them. This is just another spin on your average potluck. It’s also a great way to see your friends’ personalities come out.

Scavenger Hunt Around Town

Exploring and going on adventures with your best friends is how amazing memories are created! What if I told you that you and your friends could do this without leaving your town or spending loads of money on gas? Divide up into cars and go on a photo scavenger hunt around your town. Each group can compete against each other to see who can take a photo of each item on the list the fastest. You could have clues such as a cup from your local coffee shop or a signature tree from a place you and your friends frequent. You can get super creative and wild with the clues. This is sure to bring lots of laughs and heat some competition amongst members of the friend group!

Glam Gala

Getting ready with your friends is the best! Everyone has different styles and different talents as far as makeup and hair are concerned. It could be a super fun and encouraging way to try new looks. Maybe set up a cute little backdrop and have a friend’s photo shoot. How cute and fun would that be?

Bake Off

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steph Carr (@stillbusybaking) Galentine’s Day can’t be complete without something to eat. Who doesn’t love messing around in the kitchen and pretending to do art on your food? Bake or buy a dozen cupcakes or cookies, collect all of the candies, sprinkles, and frosting colors you can, and let your creativity run wild. This could be a team competition or an individual talent contest. Either way, it’s sure to be delicious and enjoyable for all!

Musical Show-Down

Here’s a spin on your classic game night that doesn’t involve you, the host, to spend a cent! Hook up your computer to your TV and get ready to see which of your friends could win the next televised singing competition. You can do karaoke, Name That Tune, or Finish the Lyric. You can also play Blind Karaoke, where you don’t face the TV and must sing whatever song comes on without reading the lyrics or knowing the song ahead of time. To get even more hype out of this event, you and your friends could make a huge, collaborative playlist and get a taste of everyone’s music vibes. Matching outfits could also be iconic for this type of function. Seriously, this party could become the next hit!

Mocktail Hour

I love mocktails and fun drinks, especially when they’re themed. Each friend can bring their favorite mocktail recipe and ingredients, with a budget of $10, of course. Then, each friend could do a little demonstration on how to make the drink. This would be so cool and festive, especially if all the drinks were Galentine’s Day themed. Pair these with some cheese along with a bunch of hilarious card games or minute-to-win-it challenges for a truly magical time!

Picnic with Pals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Picnic Collective (@thepicnic.collective) Perhaps your February weather is telling you it’s not the middle of winter, and you’re able to spend quality time with your girls outside. Soaking in the sun, drinking some pink mocktails, and possibly playing some lawn games might just be the perfect way to spend this Galentine’s Day. You could also go hiking if you and your friends want a little more adventure. Oh, and don’t forget to pack some heart-shaped sandwiches and treats for extra fun!

Arts and Crafts