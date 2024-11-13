Are Your Clothes Ethical? Here’s the Reality

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

In more recent years, awareness has been spread about fast fashion for its impact on the environment and labor practices, sparking a shift in consumer habits. Many shoppers like myself have avoided brands like SHEIN, best known for their low cost and ethical issues. However, avoiding the brand doesn’t solve the dilemma of needing quick and cheap alternatives. Many unknowingly turn to Amazon, thinking it’s a “better” choice when, in reality, Amazon’s supply chains often overlap with those of companies like SHEIN, drawing from the same factories and practices. So, this prompts the question: Where do our clothes truly come from, and what alternatives do we have?

Fast fashion notoriously thrives on three main factors: rapid production, low prices, and constant demand for new trends. The main fast fashion brands, SHEIN, Zara, H&M, and even some private Amazon sellers, source their products from factories in countries like China, Bangladesh, and Vietnam. These countries have a labor force capable of mass-producing clothes quickly and at a small fraction of the cost it might take to produce the same goods in a higher-income country like America. Unfortunately, this system has a dark side; many factories prioritize cost and speed over safe working conditions, often subjecting workers to low wages, long hours, and unsafe environments.

The environmental toll of fast fashion is just as concerning. The industry is one of the largest polluters in the world, responsible for excessive water usage, harmful chemical dyes, and mountains of textile waste. Every year, millions of garments end up in landfills, deserts, and oceans, sometimes even before being worn. This cycle of waste is exacerbated by fast fashion’s “wear it once” mentality, which encourages consumers to see clothes as disposable.

In an attempt to curb the destructive effects of fast fashion, many consumers are starting to boycott SHEIN, recognizing its role in promoting unsustainable fashion. However, they then turn to companies like Amazon, Zara, and Banana Republic, which are equally problematic.

Amazon, one of the most convenient and time-efficient ways to shop, features numerous third-party sellers who use the same factories as SHEIN and other fast fashion brands, contributing to the same environmental and ethical issues. The lack of transparency on Amazon’s platform makes it difficult for consumers to discern the origin of their purchases, as sellers aren’t required to disclose their supply chains.

As a result, buying clothes on Amazon may indirectly support the same practices that make fast fashion harmful. While the convenience of Amazon appeals to many, it’s important to recognize that Amazon’s apparel offerings are often part of the same fast fashion cycle that consumers may be trying to avoid.

This isn’t to say we can’t buy new clothing; however, we should turn to more sustainable options. One of the most impactful ways to step away from fast fashion is by turning to thrift stores. Thrifting allows shoppers to purchase clothes that would otherwise end up in a landfill, giving these items an extended life.

Thrifting isn’t just reducing waste; it’s also providing shoppers with more unique, high-quality items that stand out from mass-produced trends. Local thrift stores, online resale platforms like Depop, and vintage shops offer a wide range of options for those who want to make a more sustainable choice.

There are also some brands out there, such as Nau and Warby Parker, that are truly committed to more ethical practices. These smaller brands prioritize transparency, fair wages, and eco-friendly materials, though they often come at a higher price point. While this can be an investment, it’s an idea aimed at quality over quantity. Seeking out local artisans or small, independent brands can contribute to a more sustainable fashion ecosystem while supporting creativity and fair labor practices.

Understanding where our clothes come from, and the impact our choices have is essential in today’s fast-paced world. The lure of convenience, low prices, and trends is tempting, but the real cost extends beyond what we pay at the register. By choosing more sustainable options, we can all help to reduce our contribution to the harmful cycle.

Like many things, the journey is just as important as the destination. While we think clothes may go from the store to our closet, the impacts are far more complex than that. So, the next time you’re shopping, take a moment to truly consider the journey that item took to get to you and where it might end up after. Each purchase has the power to make a difference.

