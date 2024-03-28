Is Tarte’s Bora Bora Brand Trip Out of Touch?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Unless you live under a rock (or don’t have TikTok), you’ve watched as Tarte flew 30 social media influencers via private jet to Bora Bora. Their rooms in the luxurious Four Seasons Resort were filled with gifts like record players, apparel, swimwear, bags, and all the Tarte cosmetics products you could imagine. The influencers posted updates on their exploits on social media. The exploits included makeovers, jet skiing, snorkeling, drinking, and partying by the pool.

The consumer response has been mixed at best following the trip, with many saying that “Trippin’ With Tarte” has lost its appeal. Consumer Ellie Frazier is one of the many people who called out the brand for being out of touch with its customers. Frazier says in a video she posted on TikTok, “Seeing [influencers] taking private jets to Bora Bora does not make [her] want to go buy something from Tarte Cosmetics.” Forbes adds to this opinion by writing, “Critiques have included some saying the trips are wasteful or ill-timed given economic conditions, some social media users citing some influencers as not being very familiar with Tarte’s product lines.”

These elaborate brand trips and an overabundance of PR packages bring about a larger, much-needed discussion. I think Frazier brings up an important point when she says that seeing these influencers on private jets and luxury bungalows has an adverse effect when it comes to purchasing decisions.

This year, Tarte relaunched their Amazonian Clay blushes, but there’s a catch. The blushes are now 33 percent smaller for the same price.

A consumer wrote the following to Reddit: “I was getting a Valentine’s Day gift for my mom at Ulta and I noticed Tarte reformulated their Amazonian Clay blushes and they are now 3.6 grams/0.12 oz. I have an old one that is listed as 5.4g/0.2 oz. The price is still the same at $30. The blushes do last a long time — I give them that but 33 percent smaller! That’s quite significant. Especially coming from a brand that still promotes brand trips among other things.”

While it’s unfair to single Tarte out for increasing their prices, as many companies have had to do the same due to inflation, I do think that it’s reasonable that consumers have negative feelings toward the brand. Consumers are seeing substantial price increases because of inflation while the brand is simultaneously funding excessive PR packages and luxury excursions.

While influencers continue to wield significant influence in the market, there’s growing weariness over their promotion of extravagant lifestyles. What often gets overlooked amidst the uproar surrounding Tarte’s lavish excursions is the potential benefit for both brands and influencers. Despite the criticism, the #tarteborabora hashtag alone boasts 37 million TikTok videos, indicating massive engagement and exposure. Despite the negative feedback, the old adage holds that any publicity is good publicity.

This underscores the complex dynamics at play in influencer marketing, where even controversies can serve as promotional opportunities, garnering extensive media coverage and amplifying brand visibility.

