Is Minnie Mouse the Next Big Pop Star?

Minnie Mouse is putting the “club” in “Clubhouse,” and the internet is here for it. On Feb. 13, the Disney Junior TikTok account released “My Furry Valentine,” branding it as “the official anthem of Galentine’s Day.” The post quickly gained traction, pulling in over 900,000 likes and 6 million views, sparking conversation well beyond its preschool target audience.

After “My Furry Valentine” went viral, TikTok sleuths unearthed Minnie’s older track, “The Minnie Slide,” which sparked unexpected discourse among Minnie Mouse’s newfound fanbase. Some are calling her a one-hit wonder, while others are busy choreographing TikTok dances to her songs, convinced she’s the next big pop sensation.

Minnie Mouse Debuts With “My Furry Valentine”

“My Furry Valentine,” a track from Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel, has been stuck in my head for the past week. What started as an ironic chuckle at Minnie Mouse’s sudden entry into the music industry has turned into a possible universe where Minnie Mouse headlines this year’s hottest music festival. I say this with love: I got down to “The Hot Dog Song” as a kid. But vocally? Minnie has outshone Mickey.

It’s worth noting that Minnie’s musical talent hasn’t just caught the attention of Disney fans. Casual listeners and pop lovers are getting in on the hype, too. People are comparing her sound to Gen Z favorites like PinkPantheress and NewJeans, pointing out the same infectious, youthful tone that makes their music so addictive.

With its fast tempo and punchy drum patterns, the song fits right into the Jersey club scene, a genre known for its energetic beats and chopped vocals that originated in Newark, New Jersey.

Some users have even made Jersey club remixes, leaning further into the track’s club-ready sound. Some have even mashed up Minnie’s track with songs by PinkPantheress and NewJeans, seamlessly weaving her sound into today’s trending hits.

PinkPantheress herself chimed in with a TikTok reply to the whole saga. She made a video dancing to “My Furry Valentine,” captioned, “This hit??? oh minnie when I catch you…” She wrote. I didn’t know I needed this crossover until now.

“The Minnie Slide:” Is Minnie a One-Hit Wonder?

With “My Furry Valentine” still dominating feeds, one of Minnie’s older tracks, “The Minnie Slide,” started making its rounds on TikTok. The song sparked a new wave of discussions, as users debated whether Minnie actually has long-term pop star potential or if her viral moment was just a lucky fluke.

Minnie loyalists didn’t waste time coming to the song’s defense, dubbing “The Minnie Slide” part of her “experimental era” and celebrating its beat with choreographed TikTok’s.

Not everyone was as generous, though. “My furry Valentine clears this. I’m sorry,” one user said bluntly, while another commented, “Maybe Minnie was a one-hit wonder.” While I don’t necessarily agree with those opinions, I have to admit that one of the best things to come from Minnie’s unexpected stardom is watching people get fully engaged in debates over an anthropomorphic mouse’s song.

What’s next for Minnie Mouse?

Minnie Mouse might’ve started in the clubhouse, but she’s ready to headline the main stage. Personally, I hope she gets right back in that studio and records another single immediately. Whether this turns out to be another oddly satisfying doomscroll trend or the start of Minnie’s full-blown pop career, I’m glad this bow-loving diva is having her moment in the spotlight.

The only question now is: when’s the album, Minnie? My playlist is ready.

