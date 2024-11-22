Here’s a November Playlist if You’re Not Ready for Holiday Tunes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

In the transition between Halloween and Christmas, there lies November. It’s sometimes hard to find the perfect songs to listen to this month, especially if you’re not ready to press play on Mariah Carey. With this, I decided to put myself into the shoes of November and craft the ideal soundtrack for this month.

“The Night We Met” by Lord Huron

Starting slow, this ballad by Lord Huron fulfills the fall feel of November. Echoes of harmonized singers fill the background, creating a soft and mystical sense. Additionally, Huron carries the song with deep, powerful vocals that emphasize the song’s story. My favorite part of this song is the swell in the middle of it, where the beat drops and more instruments are added. I feel like this song suits November because even though it is a bit slow, it’s a sweet track that holds peaceful energy.

“November” by Tyler, The Creator

No November playlist would be complete without this staple track! This song has a soft R&B flair, perfect for those slow fall days. I especially like this track because it’s very quirky; there’s a techno beat that switches up a few times and some background ad-libs.

To me, November is an ideal time to reflect on the past year before getting caught up in the winter holidays. This song fulfills the message of wanting to go back in time and relive the best memories.

“There Is a Light That Never Goes Out” by The Smiths

The Smiths carry the perfect level of angst to get through the end of the semester. This track is one of their more upbeat gems, focusing heavily on an 80s synth-wave sound. I particularly like the instruments used in this song. There is a strumming and bass guitar used, along with some drums, and there is also a flute used at some parts of the track to embellish it. I enjoy the mix of broody lyrics and energetic instrumentals that this track has, a descriptor for the feelings of November!

“Silver Springs” by Fleetwood Mac

Honestly, any Fleetwood Mac song encapsulates this month since most of them carry that very mystical feel. However, “Silver Springs” has all the elements for the ideal November song. The angst in lead singer Stevie Nicks’s voice, the strong build-up to the chorus, and the soft piano break all mesh together perfectly.

I especially love the version of this song that is performed live by the band at Warner Brothers Studios. This version has a bit of a story attached; Nicks sings this song angrily at her bandmate Lindsey Buckingham due to their fractured romantic history. I find this energy to be especially electric, creating a soft track with the right amount of bitterness.

“My Love Is Mine All Mine” by Mitski

This dreamy Mitski track creates the perfect cozy feel for November. This song is one of my favorites around this time of year because even though it’s slow, it has such a sweet meaning behind it.

Mitski publicly shared that to her, this track is about the love she has within herself. She claims, “I wanted to write a song about how I wish that when I die, I could at least leave all this love behind in the world.” A very heartwarming way to spend the month, indeed!

The love, angst, nostalgia, and more in all these songs wrap up to make November’s ideal soundtrack. The end of the semester may be rough at times, but at least music can get you through it.

