ICYMI: Here Are the Latest K-pop Comebacks I Loved

The last couple of months have been so good for K-pop fans. There have been so many comebacks to the point that it’s easy to get lost in the midst of it. Getting busy during the fall semester, I was one of those people who got lost and disconnected herself from K-pop. But I’ve recently started catching up with the latest comebacks, and these have been some of my favorites!

G-Dragon: “Power” and “Home Sweet Home”

The king of K-pop is back! I’m starting this off strong with G-Dragon’s comeback, and you have no idea how much I was waiting for this as a veteran K-pop listener. His first solo single after over seven years, “Power,” was an incredible comeback that showcased the classic G.D. musicality and rap. It’s safe to say that he’s K-pop Midas; any song he touches turns into gold. His following release, “Home Sweet Home,” featured BIGBANG, which is a big deal. To give you a little context, BIGBANG is the group that G-Dragon debuted in 2006. This song, which features his fellow bandmates, Daesung and Taeyang, is a hit of nostalgia that brings tears to long-time K-pop listeners. As a song meant for fans, his line “You’re welcome back home wherever you are” resonated deeply, especially because fans also took it as a message for T.O.P., who was a member of BIGBANG until 2023. Filled with rap, rhythm, and an EDM-ish chorus, this song doesn’t fail to make me dance like crazy.

ILLIT: “Tick-Tack”

I don’t usually listen to this type of music, but this song has been replaying nonstop in my brain. ILLIT’s “Tick-Tack” is a cutesy song with a sticky chorus and melodic verses that balance each other out. The song’s beat kind of gives me video game vibes. Whenever I listen to this song, I feel like I’m both going crazy and also floating.

ATEEZ: “Ice On My Teeth”

I will never ever miss an ATEEZ comeback. Trust me on that. They are one of my most anticipated groups every year. The start of “Ice On My Teeth” is an addictive beat that immediately sets the tone of the song; it has a charismatic and dark vibe coupled with an impressive choreography that will make you want to learn it. And that’s not even mentioning the music video, which I have no words for. It was simply a treat for my eyes. It didn’t take more than one listen for me to know that this song would be on repeat for months!

Jin: “I’ll Be There” and “Running Wild”

As a pre-release of his album Happy, “I’ll Be There” is an optimistic, sweet song that conveys Jin’s (a.k.a. Worldwide Handsome) heartfelt message to ARMY, BTS’ fanbase. As an ARMY, Jin’s songs always touch me deeply and make me think differently about myself and life. While J-Hope is deemed the sunshine boy of the group, for me, Jin’s music shines the brightest light into life’s darkness. “Running Wild” is the title track of Jin’s album Happy. It’s a surprising all-English song that, just like “I’ll Be There,” brings notes of positivity and joy to listeners. His voice is silky and melodious, bringing me deep comfort every time I listen. It’s a perfect song to listen to in the car with the windows down.

V: “Winter Ahead”

Even though he is still doing his military service, V from BTS recently came out with “Winter Ahead,” featuring Park Hyo-shin. Known for his love of Jazz, “Winter Ahead” is a cozy, jazzy song incorporating silky vocals and a beautiful saxophone, perfect for a winter and Christmas playlist. Whenever he drops a song on a holiday, I know it will hit. I was proven right because I got goosebumps when I first heard it. The song also has a must-watch music video inspired by the Greek myth of Pygmalion.

STAYC: “GPT”

This song ate down, and the concept was so creative. STAYC’s “GPT” is inspired by the idea of one-sided love, where the robotic indifference from the other person makes you feel like you’re talking to AI. Using ChatGPT as a metaphor was a genius way to convey this message. The dating scene is so rough right now, so it’s safe to say that I feel like many people out here can relate to this song.

Jaehyun: “Unconditional”

Right before leaving for his military service, NCT’s Jaehyun dropped his single “Unconditional,” an all-English song conveying a devotion to a strong woman with whom a deep connection was formed. His lyrics in this, for example, “She deserves to be loved with no limit out loud,” had me blushing for no reason. I can’t believe he put this single out and dipped. I need more!

ENHYPEN: “No Doubt”