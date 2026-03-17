How the New H-1B Visa Proclamation Is Stifling Diversity in Specialty Occupations

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since President Donald Trump’s second inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025, U.S. immigration policy has exponentially crescendoed. Countless measures have tightened restrictions, but one that directly narrows opportunities for diversity in the specialty workforce is the set of changes made to the H-1B visa program.

Introduced in the Immigration Act of 1990, the H-1B visa program has played a crucial role in broadening diversity in the U.S. professional workforce. This program allows for highly skilled professionals from around the world to work in the United States in fields like finance, health, technology, and education. Essentially, the H-1B visa serves as a temporary work authorization and contributes to overall multicultural representation in the U.S.

Though the H-1B visa program is meant to benefit both U.S. companies and skilled specialty workers from outside the country, Trump’s newest presidential proclamation takes a very different direction.

Trump’s presidential proclamation on Sept. 19th, 2025, implemented a $100,000 fee to be paid by employers seeking to sponsor new employees with H-1B visas. This proclamation marks the most distinctive edit to the H-1B visa program in over 30 years.

Despite the size and profitability of a corporation, abiding by this fee is mandatory. This change will likely result in a significant decrease in H-1B workers. Demand for this visa has historically exceeded its supply, and with the recent presidential proclamation, this ratio is sure to increase immensely.

This fee effectively discourages U.S. companies in specialty fields from hiring employees from outside of the country. This change, combined with the plethora of new immigration enforcement measures, further deters immigrants from pursuing work opportunities in the U.S.

Despite efforts to bring their skills and intelligence, barriers to entry have only become stricter.

Restrictions on the H-1B visa program will not only harm industries that heavily rely on these workers but will also continue to limit diversity, equity, and inclusion within the U.S. workforce.

Diversity in specialty occupations has consistently proven advantageous in innumerable ways, yet it’s been increasingly minimized under the Trump Administration.

In the healthcare industry, especially, which already faces employee and funding shortages, this change will likely continue to stack the odds against its growth. This industry relies on thousands of H-1B working physicians to practice in the U.S., especially in rural and high-poverty counties. With an inevitable slowing of H-1B visa approvals, the healthcare industry may face swelling adversity.

Despite pushback from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Global Nurse Force and Union Coalition, the $100,000 fee on the H-1B visa program will be imposed indefinitely. The U.S. is a country that relies on diversity in many respects, but especially when it comes to collaboration.

Differing perspectives, training, and backgrounds often lead to breakthroughs that may not be possible in their absence. Not only does this restriction limit opportunities for innovation, but it also limits opportunities for talented global workers who seek to share their knowledge while building careers and lives in the U.S.

Since this change has been one of the most significant developments affecting the H-1B visa program, immigration legislation to come will likely be very substantial. The future of the H-1B visa program is bound to continue to impact not only the United States workforce but also its political and social landscape at large.

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