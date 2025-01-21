How My 2024 Vision Board Changed My Life (And Why I’m Doing It Again in 2025)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Vision boards have gained popularity in recent years as creative tools for manifestation and personal growth. Looking back at myself one year ago today, I can’t help but feel a deep sense of gratitude for how far I’ve come, and my 2024 vision board definitely helped me change my life for the better.

While I wasn’t necessarily unhappy with my life, I felt stuck in certain areas. Sometimes, I felt like I wasn’t fulfilled by people-pleasing or doing things to make others happy at the expense of my well-being. After an entire year, I can confidently say that my vision board was the catalyst that helped me grow into a happier and more peaceful version of myself. 2024 brought me joy through new experiences, activities I love, and time spent with people who fill my cup. Here’s how I did it:

As someone who loves aesthetics, I designed my vision board using images from Pinterest and formatted it on Canva. The first step in my creative process was developing a Pinterest board titled “My Life in 2024.” From quotes to photos, everything I pinned had a vision of what I wanted my year to look like. Once I collected enough images, I uploaded them to Canva and created my vision board as my laptop wallpaper for the year.

One of the biggest things I learned while making my vision board was the power of intentionality and simplicity. I quickly realized that less was more. By narrowing the photos down to the items that mattered to me, I could maintain a focus on my ideal life. I added activities I enjoy, like concerts, coffee dates with friends, and beach trips.

As a lighthearted joke to myself, I also included a few images of flowers and love notes despite my pessimistic outlook on romantic relationships at that time. After all, I’m a hopeless romantic at heart. My pessimistic views didn’t last long, though, because fast forward, and I’m now in the most loving and fulfilling relationship I’ve ever been in. I’ll thank the vision board for that.

Another component of my vision board that resonated with me throughout 2024 was motivational quotes. One of my favorites was, “I’m so lucky; everything works out for me.” Looking back on 2024, I genuinely felt like I had “lucky girl syndrome.” Everything seemed to work out for me, and good luck reinforced my openness to new experiences. It’s amazing how the world works in mysterious ways when you put positive intentions on a blank canvas.

Vision boards aren’t just one-and-done projects. They’re so much fun to make, and I can’t wait to look back on all my vision boards as the years go by. 2024 was the year I challenged myself to do hard things, and I’m striving to keep up with this habit in 2025. I learned to say yes to opportunities that scared me, and I grew more confident in embracing discomfort with each one.

As graduation approaches and I’m preparing for the next chapter of my life, I feel a mix of excitement and apprehension. It’s uncomfortable sitting in the unknown; however, I’m optimistic about all of the exciting opportunities that lie ahead. My 2025 vision board focuses on a fulfilling career, new travel destinations, and the motivation to take on new challenges.

If 2024 taught me anything, it’s that you’re capable of creating the life you desire, and the first step in doing so is believing in yourself. Making your vision board with the mindset and confidence that you have the agency to have the life you envision is essential. Once you do that, the possibilities are endless!

