How I Tackle Body Dysmorphia During Swimsuit Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

As the humidity skyrockets and we transition into warmer temperatures, you’ll likely be swimming at some point this summer. Whether in your apartment complex pool, a lake nearby, or (best of all) the beach, cooling off in the water is one of the few ways we Floridians can cope with such awful heat.

Though it may be nice to finally feel the sun on your skin again, wearing less clothing can be anxiety-fueling for many, especially young women. Because the heat can be so intense in Florida, I can only comfortably wear crop tops and shorts. When I’m not wearing these items, I’m wearing a swimsuit. I know this is a shared experience for many, so I know I’m not alone in mentally preparing myself for my body to be more exposed this summer.

About a year ago, the thought of wearing a bikini was nauseating. I’ve always had my fair share of insecurities about wearing bathing suits or posting bikini pictures on Instagram, but at that point in my life, I could barely look at myself in the mirror without crying. I had noticed the changes my body went through post-high school, and the thought of other people maybe noticing made me feel sick. If you’re in a similar place, or dreading bikini season for any reason, know you’re not alone.

Though I’ve come a long way in a year, I’m still working on becoming more self-confident. Here’s how I tackle my body dysmorphia during swimsuit season.

Wear Swimsuits That Feel Comfortable

Finding swimwear that I feel comfortable in has genuinely helped me through my body changes, as well as the struggles of body dysmorphia and insecurity in myself. Picking the perfect fit for me includes details such as the material itself, but it mainly pertains to feeling comfortable in how a bikini accentuates my physical features. Not every swimsuit serves all body types, so I try on as many as possible. Though it may feel exhausting, and you may become discouraged, finding swimwear you actually feel good in is a game changer.

Positive self-talk

Practicing positive self-talk has tremendously helped me in my journey. I’ll admit, when I was in the trenches, practicing this was exhausting, felt weird, and seemed pointless. However, I started small and focused on the things I loved about myself. Being kind to myself became easier each day, and I eventually found more things I loved about myself. Negative self-talk, in any form, can be very damaging. I do my best to treat myself how I’d treat a loved one.

Live in the moment

This point can be interpreted in more ways than one. One way I practice this is by focusing on my surroundings and friends, rather than analyzing my body every waking moment. I feel much lighter when I can take my mind off how others perceive me.

I can also practice this by taking a break from social media. I know it can be corny and semi-unrealistic, but constantly comparing your body to other women can’t be good for you. For one, you never know what is photoshopped. For another, not all bodies are the same! Comparison is the thief of joy.

Despite my best efforts, I know that all of this may sound unbelievably corny, but I stand by every word. In today’s world, many women share these insecurities due to unrealistic beauty standards promoted in many different forms of media. It’s pretty difficult to miss. However, the three points above have helped me overcome some of my biggest insecurities over the past year. It’s not easy to completely change your mindset, but slowly changing mine has allowed my self-confidence to shine now more than ever.

