Host Pizza Night With the Girls in Just 5 Steps

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

One of my favorite parts of the college experience is having friends over for a themed party. It’s the perfect way to create lasting memories with old friends and bond with new ones! Whether it’s a cozy movie night or a chic dinner party, hosting a fun night is always a win.

One of my absolute favorite themes is a make-your-own pizza night. It’s an easy way to enjoy delicious food and great conversation, keeping your guests entertained throughout the evening. Plus, who doesn’t love pizza?

Here’s my guide to hosting the best pizza night so you can be extra prepared when you’re ready to host:

Send out invites The first step in throwing a party is sending out the invites! A quick text or a group chat works fine if you want to keep it casual, but if you want to go all out and create an experience from the beginning, it’s time to get creative! Even if you’re not a graphic design pro, Canva or Adobe makes creating cute, themed invites easy. You can include all the key info like a date, time, location, and maybe even a fun dress code (think comfy clothes or pizza party chic). Trust me, your guests will love the extra effort. Make a playlist https://open.spotify.com/album/6ljhFUMHm8F6EUei2dQjb4 Music is a huge part of setting the vibe, so create a playlist that complements the chill-dinner vibe you’re going for. For a pizza night, I love a mellow playlist with some fun tracks that everyone can vibe to while still being able to chat. Artists like ROLE MODEL, Brent Faiyaz, Still Woozy, and beabadoobee are great for this setting. It’s the perfect background music for pizza-making and bonding with friends. gather the Key ingredients Now, let’s talk about food because this is what the night is about! While it’s always sweet if guests bring a treat to share, you’ll likely need to supply the bulk of the ingredients. For a make-your-own pizza night, my go-to grocery list item is fresh pizza dough, which can be found in the bakery section of grocery stores like Publix or Trader Joe’s. I also love grabbing an assortment of cheese like grated parmesan, shredded mozzarella, and fresh mozzarella for that perfect cheesy bite. For toppings, the possibilities are endless! Grab some pepperoni, olives, mushrooms, onions, or even pineapple for those adventurous friends, and pick up a classic red sauce or pesto while you’re at it. Some extra items that make the night even more magical are pizza pans so everyone can make their own personal pizza and fun drinks like sparkling water or soda. I also love having a veggie platter so guests can snack while waiting for the pizzas to cook. Time to set up @enigivensunday We had a time last night #dinnerparty #dinnerpartyideas #girlsnight ♬ Water – Tyla The day of the party is your chance to get creative with the setup! Lay out baking pans with pizza dough around a table so each guest has space to create their masterpiece. Place all the toppings and sauces within easy reach in the center of the table or on a side counter. Don’t forget to light a candle for a cozy vibe, preheat the oven, and blast your playlist to set the mood. If anyone needs a little help, walk them through the pizza-making process: stretch the dough, roll the edges for the crust, bake the plain dough for about five minutes, and then add sauces and toppings. Pop the pizzas back in the oven for about 15-20 minutes, and you’re ready! enjoy! While the pizzas are baking, this is the perfect opportunity to keep the party going with a game. Uno, Cards Against Humanity, or any fun party game works perfectly. It’s a great way to get everyone laughing and make the night even more memorable. Once the pizzas are done, gather everyone around, pull them out of the oven, and enjoy the deliciousness of your hard work. With all the fun, laughter, and effort you put into the night, it might be the best pizza you’ve ever had.

A dinner party like this is the perfect way to bring people together, share some laughs, and make new memories. Food has a magical way of connecting people, and a make-your-own pizza night is a great way to do just that.

If you’ve been thinking about hosting, this is your sign to gather some friends and throw a delicious pizza party. You’ll have a blast, and your guests will have a night to remember!

