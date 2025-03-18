This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

On March 10, Ariana Grande announced the release of the deluxe edition of her most recent album, titled eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead, following the first anniversary of eternal sunshine. In typical Ariana Grande fashion, little information about the album was given, but fans were quick to become investigators and look into what was to come.

Yahoo News reported that after the Oscars, Grande chose to take a step back from promoting Wicked to highlight her new album. From what we know, the release date is March 28, and there is a short film and new merchandise that will accompany this album. We also know there will be six new tracks on this album, adding to the 13 on the original.

eternal sunshine follows themes from the film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet. While promoting brighter days ahead on her Instagram, Grande teased that this album will continue to follow the same film with themes of heartbreak and memory loss. The album cover features a blue hue that symbolizes Winslet’s character in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, choosing to lose her memory.

In terms of the new merch, fans have items like the Brighter Days Ascend Hoodie, lenticular poster, and translucent marble vinyl, which match the majestic aesthetic of the album. While official reviews are still emerging, early reactions indicate strong enthusiasm for the high-quality and visually appealing collection.

As we get closer, Grande has been releasing new clips of her predicted short film on her Instagram, along with snippets of her songs. Although fans have been quick to highlight that Grande has been teasing this album for way longer than it seems.

The idea of a new album attached to eternal sunshine was brought to light at the Golden Globes on Jan. 5. Billboard reports an interview on the red carpet about possible new music now that Wicked was over.

Fast forward to the Oscars, and Grande was not too sly about mentioning her new release. Collider recalls her red carpet interview, in which she was acting like she had just had her memory wiped, a small detail fans were quick to catch. Her performance at the Oscars also included small details following the color palettes of eternal sunshine and brighter days ahead.

@voicesofgold Okay, but who else got emotional watching @arianagrande’s Somewhere Over the Rainbow performance at the Oscars? 😭🌈 That tone, those high notes, the feeling—everything was just right. It’s safe to say she left the whole room enchanted. ✨ #SomewhereOverTheRainbow #Oscars2025 #ArianaGrande 🎥: @The Academy , @ABC ♬ Over the Rainbow – christmastiktoksss

The outstanding performance began with bright rainbow hues and, as it progressed, transitioned to the same dark blue hues she used for her deluxe album cover.

After the Oscars, Grande was interviewed by Variety and asked what the future of her music career looked like. She replied, saying to look out soon for something new. Shortly after, she officially confirmed brighter days ahead.

Ariana Grande, like many pop artists, has mastered the art of teasing new music to build anticipation and engagement among fans. Through cryptic social media posts, snippets, visual teasers, and strategic collaborations, she keeps her audience excited and involved.

This method is widely used in the industry as it helps generate buzz before an official release, often leading to chart-topping success. The strategy leverages digital platforms and fan speculation, creating a cycle of hype that benefits both the artist and their music’s commercial performance.

The anticipation surrounding eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead further proves how a well-executed tease can heighten excitement, making each release feel like an event rather than just another album drop.

