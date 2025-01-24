This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

With so many online sites and big brands to sort through, gift-giving can oftentimes feel overwhelming. Bouncing between websites and sifting through hundreds of search results for the perfect birthday, holiday, or anniversary gift has frequently left me feeling frustrated.

As I’ve gotten older and given more gifts, Etsy has been a space I revisit time and time again. Its interface allows for quick searches while still prioritizing results that have a handmade, personal flare. Using filters and specific search criteria, anyone can make gift-giving easy with Etsy. Some of my favorite gifts that I’ve given over the years have been found on this site. From hand-stitched stuffed animals to customizable charms, Etsy has something for every occasion.

I think the best place to start when looking for personalized gifts is editing the filters. When recommending Etsy to my friends, I often hear that it’s either too complicated to use or simply void of anything worthwhile. Although it’s sometimes an overlooked step, tweaking filters to match your location, price range, and ideal shipping cost makes a world of difference when faced with thousands of search results. When beginning my search, I like to filter my results to show items that are on sale for more affordable options.

One of my favorite ways to make gifts more personal is through customizations. A recurring favorite of mine I’ve gifted twice now is a personalized compact mirror with initials and flowerings for the birth month. These mirrors vary in size, color, shape, and customizable qualities, all with a durable frame.

Jewelry is another way to incorporate a personal flare into an otherwise ordinary gift. Whether it’s in the form of an engravement, a locket, or a birthstone charm, handmade jewelry is an incredibly popular gift to give from Etsy. Because of the website’s small business focus, it’s easy to find tons of eccentric pieces that are sure to impress anyone!



With countless ways to incorporate photos into sentimental gifts, Etsy offers a variety of personalized options. A couple of my favorite items I’ve saved to my own gift-giving folder are a film reel keychain and heart-shaped puzzle sets that are both perfect for capturing special memories in a lighthearted and charming way. If you’re looking for something affordable but still meaningful, pocket-sized gifts are the way to go. One of my favorite gifts I’ve given is a “lucky coin” penny with a four-leaf clover cut out of the center. You can also find adorable cutout designs like angels, hearts, and flowers from other creative sellers.

Etsy allows gift-giving to be a quick, easy, and, most of all, thoughtful exchange. Not only do you walk away with a unique gift that can be treasured forever, but you also support a small business in the process. Before completing your purchase, don’t forget to add a note! Most sellers will offer an optional gift message, free of charge, included in your order. By adding a few heartfelt words, your gift can become even more elevated and thoughtful.

