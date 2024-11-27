A Tribute to the FSU Groundskeepers: Our Unsung Heroes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

When you think of FSU, what comes to mind? Majestic oak trees, Spanish moss, or maybe the many fountains and statues scattered throughout campus? While FSU is known for these iconic landmarks and plant life, what often goes unnoticed is the dedicated team behind these picturesque scenes: the groundskeepers. This unassuming team of people is the backbone of our vibrant campus, always ensuring it remains a place of beauty and pride for all students and faculty.

The groundskeeping team does so much more than mow lawns and trim hedges. They are responsible for everything from maintaining outdoor amenities and mall areas like Legacy Walk and Westcott Fountain to nurturing native plants and exotic flowers in the campus nursery.

Their work begins before the rest of campus even starts their day, ensuring every blade of grass is watered and every flower is thriving. In any given season or weather condition, the campus is always looking its very best. The groundskeeping team tackles the Tallahassee heat, rain, and occasional wildlife encounter with a smile, their work enriching campus life for all!

What makes FSU groundskeepers so special isn’t just their hard work and dedication; it’s also the care they pour into every task. It’s truly a labor of love. By meticulously arranging flower beds and creating seasonal displays, it’s clear that love and care go into everything they do. They take pride in transforming ordinary spaces into stunning landscapes that inspire awe and comfort in everyone who steps on campus.

Their impact goes beyond aesthetics. Studies have shown that well-maintained outdoor spaces positively affect mental health and stress. One Harvard study states, “Trees help prevent flooding, release oxygen, reduce pollution, and boost both health and mood.” By crafting these green havens, the groundskeeping teams contribute to the well-being of the entire FSU community, one garden at a time.

Despite their immense contribution, campus groundskeepers often go unnoticed. Their efforts blend seamlessly into our daily routines, making it easy to forget someone is actively sculpting our surroundings. Yet, their work requires unique skills, patience, and passion. It’s not just about keeping the grass green — it’s about fostering an environment that reflects the spirit and resilience of FSU!

So, next time you stroll across Landis Green or snap a picture of a stunning flower arrangement on your way to class, take a moment to appreciate the groundskeepers. A simple “thank you” can show gratitude for the dedication and love they pour into their work. You can also follow their Facebook to keep up with what’s new with campus greenery. It’s filled with charming updates, fun behind-the-scenes snapshots, and heartwarming highlights of the campus they lovingly care for.

FSU is more than just a university — it’s a community! And like any great community, the campus thrives because of the hard work of those behind the scenes. Let’s shine a light on these green heroes who help make FSU feel like home.

