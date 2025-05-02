Fsu Sports To Look Out For This Summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

At FSU, the fall and spring semesters are full of sporting events! The fall has football games, with touchdowns and cute outfits, while the spring has baseball games, with hot dogs and home runs. Summer falls between these two sports, although baseball does begin to creep into this season.

Summer may not have as many major games to attend, but some FSU teams are still playing in the hotter months! These teams aren’t as recognized on FSU’s campus due to the large fan base surrounding football and baseball, but they’re just as fun to watch. The men’s and women’s teams of all these sports have incredible players, some of whom are highlighted on social media and news outlets!

If you’re hoping to watch some sporting events between May and August, this article is for you. Maybe you’ll learn about some new teams that FSU has or what season these sports are played. Either way, below outlines what teams are playing after this semester comes to an end.

Tennis

After last summer’s theatrical release of Challengers, tennis has returned to many people’s lives. However, this sport often has little turnout, especially for the FSU women’s teams.

FSU’s men’s tennis team has already won its championship, but as May begins, you can keep track of how well the women’s team does in the NCAA Final Site. The women’s team currently has a few wins, and they have a good chance at excelling in the finals!

So, if you’re looking to experience tennis in a way much different from Challengers, check out our women’s tennis matches in May.

Golf

Golf isn’t a sport with a large fan base since it can seem less entertaining to watch when compared to other sports, but if you were keeping up with this year’s Masters winner, Rory McIlroy, you know the game can hold incredible stories!

Golf is especially fun to watch when played at golf courses that have more events than just “watching golf.” Even if you can’t make it out to watch the golf team this summer, throwing the game on the TV in the background isn’t a terrible idea. FSU’s golf teams are full of players who excel at the sport, making it worth watching!

Baseball

Although baseball season wraps up pretty early, it still leaks into the summer. The men’s team has had its ups and downs throughout the years, although this year they’re performing pretty well.

If you’ll be in Tallahassee for the next month or so, then you can swing by Dick Howser to catch a game. But if you’re heading home, you can catch the game on TV or track the scores online to see how far they progress into the college regionals.

Softball

Softball is just as entertaining as baseball, and FSU’s team is currently ranked number five! Their team is full of powerful players, each with their own talents on the field.

If you’re staying in Tallahassee for a few more weeks, I recommend stopping by their field to catch a game, but if you’re heading out just after finals, you can track their potential in playing in the College World Series online.

Track and Field

Track and Field is one sport that can be difficult to find online, but once you do find it, it’s pretty entertaining. It’s like the track events at the Olympics, with rapid races that happen in quick succession.

Watching track and field live is also very exciting, with teammates cheering and people sprinting from start to finish. These sporting events pump your adrenaline even if you aren’t running, keeping you that much more entertained.

Football

Now, football doesn’t start until the fall, but their opening game is Aug. 30 against Alabama, so you could start planning now! This game is going to be huge, with the reconstruction of Doak alongside some new FSU football players.

The summer isn’t that exciting when it comes to sporting events, but it still has a fair share of options. From golf to baseball, there are quite a few teams you can keep watching as spring turns into summer.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!