Spring Break 101: 4 Things To Consider When Planning Your Trip

Regardless of when your spring break is, it’s never too early to start planning for it. For many students, it’s the perfect time to escape to a new state or country. If you haven’t got to planning yet, don’t worry! Here’s how you can plan a spring break trip that’s one for the books:

The first step to planning an awesome spring break is picking a location. Would you prefer traveling to the beach to get away from the cold? Or maybe a trip to a city you've never been to, regardless of the weather? Either way, it's best to decide sooner rather than later to get the best deals on your flights or hotels. Once you've picked a location, you can start looking for flight options through websites that help you find the best prices. I enjoy using Kayak or Expedia to find which airlines offer the most affordable options.

The next step to planning your trip is finding a place to stay. The best places to look happen to be the websites where you can find cheap flights because they offer affordable hotel options. Once you’ve decided on your destination, the hotel is the next thing you should book. Just like flights, hotels and Airbnb’s get more expensive closer to the date. Besides being expensive, there might be no availability when you go to places, so it’s better to be extra cautious. If you’re traveling with a group of friends, Airbnb might be a good choice because you’re able to split costs and have your own space for your group. On the other hand, hotels that include breakfast or aren’t too expensive are also a good choice for this type of trip. Finding a central place that’ll allow you to travel short distances to go where you want would be optimal! Even if that’s hard to find, you can research public transportation and walking routes to save on transportation.

After finding a flight and a hotel, you're faced with another big challenge: packing. For many of these cheaper flights, you're only allowed a carry-on, and some airlines are starting to only allow personal items before charging you extra. So to keep the price of your flight, you should pack light. I know it's especially hard during spring break since we all want cute pictures with different outfits, but it's not impossible! The key to packing light is to prioritize the essentials. Think about the climate, activities, and duration of your trip. Important items you can think of including on your list are three to four versatile tops, two bottoms, shorts, skirts, or pants that pair well with your tops, one pair of shoes you feel comfortable walking in (or two if you have any specific activities planned), and travel-sized bottles or solids for your toiletries. Another method to help you pack is packing cubes; at the moment, they're a huge hit, and with good reason! They allow you to make the most of your bag's capacity and keep you organized throughout your trip. Rolling your clothes instead of folding them can also save you lots of space. These tips might help you fit everything into a carry-on or even a backpack so you can avoid paying for a checked bag.

