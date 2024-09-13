Reviewing My Favorite Trips From Around the World

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

I’ve been fortunate enough to be born into a family that loves traveling. My parents love learning about history and different cultures, and this is a trait that my sister and I have inherited. Growing up, we took vacations to beautiful beach towns and Disney (as is usual growing up in South Florida), but my parents saved the bigger, noteworthy trips for when we were old enough to enjoy and appreciate the opportunity. Some of these trips included:

France

In France, I went to a few different cities including Paris, Versailles, Giverny, and a few places on the coast including Cannes, Saint-Tropez, Nice, and Villefranche-sur-Mer. France is by far my favorite country I’ve ever been to. I always say that if I were to move to Europe for a year or two, I’d go to France. In Paris, I explored the city’s amazing history, fashion, and food. Some of my favorite places to visit were the Palais Garnier (a stunning opera house), the Musée Yves Saint Laurent, and the Musée d’Orsay, which I liked much more than the Louvre. The best steak I’ve ever eaten was in Paris at a restaurant called Le Relais de l’Entrecote. Even though the only thing on the menu is steak and fries with a delicious sauce, this meal was life-changing. If I could go back to Paris, I’d want to visit the La Galerie Dior to see some of the most beautiful designs in the world. Aside from Paris, I’d recommend going on a day trip to Versailles because the entire castle is breathtaking and worth the drive. The coast of France was also stunning. I wasn’t able to spend much time in each location on the coast, but in my opinion, having a day to walk around each city would be enough for most of them.

Thailand

In Thailand, I went to Bangkok and Chiang Mai where the food was so amazing. Tom kha gai, pad thai, and papaya salad will be some of my favorite foods until the day I die. We took a day trip to Ayutthaya, which is considered a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The entire area was beautiful, but all I remember is the over 100-degree heat. My biggest recommendation for people going to Thailand is to bring comfortable and modest clothing. Many temples require women to dress modestly, including having their shoulders and knees covered. I’d recommend buying a couple of flowy skirts because you’ll likely be sweating in them. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Worldpitou | Luxury Travel • Guides • Itineraries (@worldpitou) Along with that, I’d recommend getting a guide. In many other continents, you can get by speaking English, but across Asia, it’s a bit more difficult. My family has dietary requirements, so it was especially important to have someone to communicate those issues. In Chiang Mai, we went to an elephant sanctuary, where the elephants aren’t there for entertainment, but for conservation purposes. They roam freely and have caretakers to make sure they’re okay. The sanctuary focuses on educating people about conservation, so we spent the day learning about elephants, feeding them, and even helping them take a bath in a nearby river.

Vietnam

In Vietnam, I went to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Hạ Long Bay. Our tour guide in Vietnam wasn’t the greatest, which I think negatively impacted our experience in this country. However, Ha Long Bay was one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been to. The water is so clear and all of the surrounding mountains are absolutely stunning. In Vietnam, we went to a pizza place that — I kid you not — had the best pizza I’ve ever eaten. Pizza 4P’s is one place that I’d definitely fly across the world for. An issue I ran into while traveling to Vietnam was the airline baggage restrictions. My biggest recommendation for traveling, especially in Asia, is to check the domestic weight limit for luggage. In our experience, the allowed weight limit was 30 pounds and my family had no idea so we ended up spending A LOT of money on overweight luggage.

Mexico