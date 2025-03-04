4 Underrated Clothing Brands You May Not Have Heard Of

With the changing seasons, it feels like everyone’s looking for new additions to their wardrobe. Whether they’re prepping themselves for a spring break in Fort Lauderdale or just trying to introduce spring basics to their closet, people are vying for new “it girl” outfits.
There’s one major snag in this plan though, where are we supposed to shop? There are the “basic” brands or the ones that are tried and true such as Edikted, Princess Polly, and Zara. If we’re being honest though, how long do our corsets last us before seams are breaking or trend cycles are shifting? Not very long.
With this being said, if you’re looking for cute, new outfits, here are four underrated brands you can check out!
- Starrgirlco
-
Based in Los Angeles, Starrgirlco is the brand for effortlessly chic clothing pieces. Probably most well known for their “LoLo top” that went semi-viral on TikTok back in 2021, the brand specializes in minimalist and feminine pieces. Their tops and dresses are the definition of dressing up or down. From their “Bella top” to their “Josslynn top” to their “Helena dress,” they have items for almost any occasion: a quick coffee run, a night out on the town, or a date function.
Starrgirlco has something for every moment, and there’s no doubt that if you scrolled through their website, you’d instantly fall in love with one of their pieces.
- HERR by Isabela
-
The “clean girl” aesthetic gained popularity back in 2020, and it moved from just a quick trend to a permanent style. Characterized by its minimal and timeless fashion, the aesthetic is all about basics and building a capsule wardrobe. They say all you need are neutral basics, and you’ll have an infinite supply of outfits, and HERR by Isabela delivers on that front.
If you’re looking for a high-quality basic, and don’t want to dish out money on Aritzia this time, HERR by Isabela has everything you could need. From tube tops to tank tops, and miniskirts to midi skirts, they have it all. Not to mention, their color palette consists mainly of neutrals, with their items being sold in black, gray, brown, and more. This ensures that what you buy matches something in your closet.
When you’re raiding clothing websites for your next contour top, give this brand a shot!
- Sasha Therese
-
I’ll be the first to say that my “going-out” tops from Edikted are my pride and joys, and nothing brings me more happiness than wearing my polyester tube top every Friday night.
That being said, there’s something about an effortlessly chic and timeless going-out top that does it every time. Especially for seniors who are graduating soon, it’s important to find outfits that fit the postgrad lifestyle, and unfortunately, SHEIN tops may not always cut it.
In cases like these, items from Sasha Therese could work. If I could describe the brand in a few words, it would be classy but stylish, simple, and unique, all at the same time. Known for items such as its “pearl top,” which features intricate pearl chains across the top’s open back, the brand adds unique touches to already beautiful pieces of clothing. You can find an outfit for a night out, an important dinner, a date, and more.
If you find yourself getting bored with your current tops, pay Sasha Therese a quick visit!
- Subdued
-
The European girls beat us to the punch with this one, as they’ve been on the Subdued bandwagon. If you still haven’t heard of this perfect brand that has stores located in cities such as Paris, London, and Rome, I’m here to grant you this gift of knowledge.
To best describe Subdued, it’s almost as if the brand Brandy Melville and Zara had a perfect baby. Anything you could want, they have, and their website is easy to navigate. From chic tops to everyday basics, there’s something for your every mood and occasion. I might take a page out of the European girls’ book and start shopping from this brand.
Being in college, it’s easy to keep navigating to the same four websites for all of your clothes. They’re simple, reliable, and get the job done. In addition, it’s hard to not only put your trust into brands you don’t know, but to find new brands in the first place. However, I hope you keep this list in mind when wanting a fresh start for your closet!
Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!