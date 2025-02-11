The Recording Academy Overlooked Chris Stapleton at the 2025 GRAMMYs

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Alright, we need to talk. The GRAMMYs have officially lost their minds, and I’ve got receipts. Today, we’re going to tackle one of the most significant mistakes in the history of contemporary music. Buckle up, grab your coffee, and let’s unpack this GRAMMY chaos.

First off, how did Chris Stapleton not win Best Country Album? Look, I respect Beyoncé. She’s an icon, no debate (and the first Black person to ever win this award). But when we’re talking about country music, Chris Stapleton doesn’t just participate; he embodies it. His album Higher isn’t just an album; it’s a masterclass in country storytelling. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, won Album of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards, and snagged CMA accolades. The stats speak for themselves.

https://twitter.com/AaronJupp/status/1886553396465033707

His vocals? Unparalleled. Chris Stapleton’s voice has that rich, soulful grit that acts like warm honey poured over gravel. The songwriting? Next level. He co-wrote most tracks with his wife, Morgane Stapleton, which adds an intimate, emotional layer you can’t fabricate. Every song shares a deep and significant passion that truly speaks for the art of country music. Their chemistry bleeds through every lyric, making each song feel like a personal letter.

Now, obviously, I had to listen to Cowboy Carter before writing this. Beyoncé’s album is genre-bending, blending country with pop, R&B, and hip-hop influences. It features artists like Miley Cyrus, Shaboozey, Willie Jones, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, and Linda Martell, a country icon. It’s polished, experimental, and undeniably creative and personal.

But here’s the thing: to me, it doesn’t capture the essence of country. Country music is rooted in raw storytelling, minimalistic production, and heartfelt authenticity. Recreating “Jolene” by Dolly Parton does not make you a country artist. Cowboy Carter feels more like a curated experience than an authentic dive into country roots. It’s bold, but I think it lacks the grit and soul that define traditional country.

Chris Stapleton’s Higher, on the other hand, is an emotional rollercoaster. Tracks like “White Horse” hit you right in the chest, while “Loving You On My Mind” brings that foot-stomping, road-trip vibe. His music isn’t just background noise; it’s an experience. You feel the heartbreak, the hope, and the reflection. These are all the hallmarks of authentic country music.

To truly grasp its significance, we need to talk about the origins of country music. Deeply rooted in Southern American folk traditions, country music blends elements of blues, gospel hymns, and Appalachian ballads. Telling tales of ordinary life, hardship, love, and resilience, it began as the voice of rural America. Its straightforward instrumentation, like guitars, banjos, and fiddles, reflected its creators’ modest, grounded lifestyle.

Authenticity is what country music is all about. It’s about pure passion, raw facts, and tales that speak to us. Country songs, whether they are about heartbreak, small-town pride, or the hardships of surviving, are supposed to sound like a conversation with an old friend. Chris Stapleton’s work is so powerful because he draws from that tradition with a voice and style that are both classic and intensely personal. He lives country music; he doesn’t just play it.

A prime example of what I am talking about is Johnny Cash’s song “I Walk the Line,” rated the No. 1 country song to ever exist by many.

Fun fact: Chris started as a songwriter in Nashville, making hits for legends like George Strait, Kenny Chesney, and even Adele. Yes, even Adele. This man has range. His roots in the industry go deep, and it shows in every chord and lyric. Plus, he’s already proven himself with multiple GRAMMY wins, including Best Country Album for Traveller and his newest GRAMMY for Best Country Solo Performance with “It Takes a Woman.”

I’m not here to discredit Beyoncé. We all know she’s a powerhouse, but when we’re talking about the Best Country Album, I think the award should honor an artist who lives and breathes country music. And that, my friend, is Chris Stapleton. Period.

So, that’s my breakdown. What do you think? Did the Grammys get it wrong, or am I just overly caffeinated and passionate? No hate, just honest opinions.

