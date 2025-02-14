Which ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Character You Are Based on Your Favorite Campus Activity

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

If you’re unfamiliar with The Sex Lives of College Girls, it’s essentially about what it sounds like: the sex lives of college girls. This Max show follows four relatable college girls who are simply trying to navigate their way through boys, friendships, and life in general.

As the third season wrapped up last month, I’ve come to like and appreciate each character in different ways. It got me thinking — if all these girls were real college students at FSU, what campus activity would they all be obsessed with? Better yet, what Sex Lives of College Girls character are you based on your go-to campus activity? Let’s find out!

Sitting in the front row for lectures: Kimberly

Kimberly has shown time and time again that she doesn’t play when it comes to academics. With her aspirations to be a Supreme Court justice and her love of learning, Kimberly would be the first one to arrive at a huge HCB lecture, sit right in the front, and make sure to connect with the professor on LinkedIn, too. Additionally, I can see her maxing out on credit hours and attending lectures of classes she isn’t even taking just for fun. So, if you’re a driven student who never misses a lecture and always finds a way to network, you and Kimberly might be a match. You’ve got to love her!

Watching Shows at Club Downunder: Bela

To me, Bela screams Club Downunder (CDU). Being involved in comedy in the TV show, she would consume all of their productions, primarily when stand-up comedians perform. I can see her in the audience, fully engaged and interacting with the talent for every show. Knowing Bela, she would probably try to get up on that stage herself. If you thrive off high-energy performances, love making people laugh, or enjoy attending CDU events, chances are you're a Bela at heart. Bela would have freaked out when Marcello Hernandez came to the SLC last year. I mean, who didn't? (Love you, Marcello.)

Working out at the Leach Center: Whitney

Whitney, the star athlete of the show, is known for her fierce personality and balancing a busy schedule, as she is involved in both soccer and STEM. Being the gym rat she is, Whitney would be at the Leach daily. I can see her getting upset with men hogging the machines and would undoubtedly call them out for it, too. With the Leach Center being so close to the science buildings, she can attend her science labs and then hit the Leach right after. Points for convenience! If you’re someone who isn’t afraid to speak their mind and has a full Google Calendar, not to mention if you’re at the Leach Center a lot, you likely relate to Whitney.

Attending Market Wednesday: Leighton

Although Leighton unfortunately exited this season, I still obviously had to include her. Leighton was the show’s it-girl, always seen in stylish outfits and taking on the role of the cool girl. While this might be a hot take for Leighton, she would initially make fun of Market Wednesday and say she “only buys designer” and would never go. However, I could see her stumbling into it on a walk back from class one day and realizing that there are a lot of cute pieces and jewelry there, and end up buying many clothes. Of course, she would never admit it to anyone because she couldn’t admit she was wrong. If you have natural cool girl energy, are slightly opinionated, or like strolling the stands at Market Wednesday, Leighton is the perfect pick for you!

Hammocking on Landis Green: Kasey