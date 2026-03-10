Did They Replace Jim Carrey? What We’ve Learned So Far

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Jim Carrey has been in the headlines for the past few years, and not only because of his out-of-this-world facial expressions and performances in movies. He’s made quite a name for himself as a strong critic of Hollywood and various topics concerning the U.S. government.

Carrey has also confirmed that he’s quitting Hollywood, removing himself from all social media sites, and has stopped appearing at award shows and celebrity excursions. He’s even said explicitly that he only starred as Dr. Eggman in the Sonic the Hedgehog movies because “I need the money, frankly.”

So, when a Hollywood-hating, confirmed-quitting actor suddenly shows up at the César Awards in Paris with a completely different facial appearance, what other option is there than the internet screaming “conspiracy theory!” at the top of their lungs?

Jim Carrey’s Past Callouts

To understand why the internet is so up in arms about Carrey’s César Awards appearance, we first need to see how we got to “replaced by the U.S. government.”

The most well-known callout Carrey did was on the late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in 2014. Even before Carrey sat down, he had his hands in a triangle shape in front of his face, sticking his tongue out.

Jimmy Kimmel questions this once Carrey sits down, to which he responds, “Oh, like you don’t know what it is…c’mon, Jimmy,” describing the hand symbol as the sign of the secret society Illuminati. The situation was put off as “that eccentric actor doing what he usually does,” with everyone in the audience laughing.

Carrey has also been ousted as an anti-vaxxer from his now-deleted tweets back in 2015, directly going against the CDC: “The CDC can’t solve a problem they helped start… they are corrupt.”

He also used to have the absolutely bonkers Flash website (jimcarrey.com), where he hosted hallucinogenic-type visuals, Chinese conspiracies, and, the weirdest of all, a video of his gall bladder surgery with vocals by The Cable Guy in the background.

This is all to say, he was quite the character even before he quit Hollywood.

The César Awards Appearance

Seemingly out of nowhere, Carrey shows up at the César Awards in Paris, France, where this Vanity Fair clip went absolutely viral. Carrey seemingly has blue eyes, oddly long hair from his last appearance in public, an entirely different facial structure, and was spotted writing with his left hand instead of his dominant right.

What was especially shocking for the public to see was just how much he seemed to enjoy the award show, even going as far as to compliment Hollywood. His personality fully shifted, and he couldn’t demonstrate a single facial expression he’s known for.

People were also alerted to what Carrey was saying within the short clip, with a weird pause before “I’m dead,” and saying “My favorite funny face is the one I’m wearing right now,” before staring creepily into the camera.

The Conspiracy and Possible Explanations

The public immediately jumped to cover the situation across social media. Under the same Vanity Fair clip, people claimed Carrey to be dead, replaced by a government clone. People ran to make memes and animations alike to poke fun at and bring attention to the odd event, starting the huge wave of the Jim Carrey Conspiracy.

Immediately, people weren’t convinced, going straight to plastic surgery after aging. Various plastic surgeons piped in on the debate, claiming that his face looks exactly like brow lifts and Botox surgeries before they’re fully healed.

This was quickly debunked by fans of Carrey online, claiming that he had denounced plastic surgery in the past, and it would make it hard for him to do any of the facial expressions his career relies on, but this is also still speculation.

During all of this discussion, makeup artist Alexis Stone comes out of nowhere with a post captioned “Alexis Stone as Jim Carrey in Paris.” The seemingly AI-generated photo on the third slide shows prosthetics and a wig Stone allegedly used to act as Carrey during the award show.

Not much came from this claim, though, as the post was obviously a publicity stunt after Carrey’s publicist dismissed every conspiracy.

What’s Probably Going On Here

The most obvious explanation for Carrey’s scarily new appearance is simply that he has hazel eyes and went through some sort of medical procedure, whether cosmetic or not.

Carrey was seen in different lighting during the César Awards itself, showing the browner eyes we’re used to from the actor. He didn’t have different eyes; the lighting was just bright in that clip.

I also find it hard to believe that Carrey would get plastic surgery, so I initially denounced this claim. However, actress Tara Rule shared a similar experience on Instagram that could explain why Carrey looks so different.

Simply put, Rule believes Carrey has just gone through a noncosmetic medical procedure that made him swollen in the face, citing prednisone and corticosteroids from her own experience.

Obviously, Carrey is acting differently as well, so I’m leaving the rest of the speculation up to you. Did Carrey get replaced by a government clone after revealing too many secrets? Or is he just getting older and has gone through a life-changing procedure?

Carrey has gone through a lot in the past decade, and it wouldn’t be absolutely crazy to think that he has changed his mind on a lot of issues he was so public about in the past. I believe that his personality change is simply from his desire to have a more private life from now on.

Let the man accept his award and live silently in Hawaii.

