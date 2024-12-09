This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

This article contains spoilers for Wicked (2024).

If there’s one thing that’s getting FSU students through finals season, it’s an obsession with the hit movie musical Wicked. The film is the talk of Tallahassee, and as a musical lover who’s already seen it twice, I completely understand why!

The long-awaited adaptation of the award-winning Broadway musical has captured the hearts of audiences across the world, with the star-studded cast bringing beloved showtune hits to the screen.

As much as we would all love to watch the movie and listen to the soundtrack over and over again, we have to survive finals first. As a crossover of the two things taking up all the space in our minds, here is your Wicked character based on your FSU college.

College of Arts and Sciences: Elphaba

Elphaba went to Shiz and seemed to be great at nearly every subject, especially magic, so Arts and Sciences go to the main character. With so many different departments under the Arts and Sciences umbrella, there are so many different opportunities for students to “defy gravity” and succeed!

Dedman College of Hospitality: Glinda

As a very “popular” and excellent program at FSU, Hospitality goes to Glinda, or in this case, Galinda! Hospitality students are so fun but certainly have their work cut out for them. Let’s just hope they don’t end up “loathing” their program!

College of Communication and Information: The Wizard of Oz

Communication and Information students know how things should be presented, and The Wizard certainly does too, although definitely not good things. Hopefully, FSU’s Comm majors can be a bit more “sentimental” than The Wizard when it comes to their work!

College of Social Sciences and Public Policy: Madame Morrible

If you got to the end of Wicked, you know that Madame Morrible may not be the best person in Oz, but she knows how to run things and get things done, just as Social Sciences and Public Policy students do. Home to the future leaders of the country, let’s hope these students don’t become quite as “wicked” as her!

Anne Spencer Daves College of Education, Health, and Human Sciences: Doctor Dillamond

Students in this college have their plate full of ensuring “nothing bad” happens in the world. Although Doctor Dillamond may not be able to relate a ton to human sciences, both have everyone’s best interests at heart! This college has some of the hardest-working students in it, and Doctor Dillamond is one of the hardest-working professors at Shiz!

College of Motion Picture Arts: Fiyero

If there’s one thing everyone can agree on when it comes to Fiyero, it’s that he was definitely an eccentric film student in another life. Naturally, FSU’s amazing film school would have been a great fit! Hopefully, these students can find time to “dance through life” a bit in between writing scripts and making movies.

College of Business: Nessarose

While Part I may not have depicted it best, Nessarose gets down to business in Part II, which we will see next year. Not to spoil anything, but our business students definitely do better work than her! Plus, business is getting a fancy new college soon, just as Nessa loves her shiny new shoes in Wicked.

College of Engineering: Boq

Boq and the engineering students may geek out over certain things, but both are passionate and ready to be there for others! Don’t let the social media mocking of the character fool you because engineering students are some of FSU’s best and brightest. I wonder if they even work with tin?

College of Fine Arts and Music: Pfannee and ShenShen

New characters unique to the Wicked movie, Pfannee and ShenShen, stole the screen with comedy every time and became an iconic duo, just as Fine Arts and Music are! From dancing to singing, there’s no shortage of talent in this group!

Hopefully, you enjoy your character, but if not, don’t worry. There’s another Wicked movie coming out next year with Act II of the stage musical, so stay tuned to see if your character changes. I’ll be singing and dancing with mine until that time arrives!

