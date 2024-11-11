Everything You Need To Know About ‘Wicked’ Before It Hits Theaters

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

If you’re even slightly interested in theater or Broadway, chances are you’ve heard of the award-winning show Wicked, which has been stunning crowds in New York and on tours for over 20 years. The movie adaptation comes out on Nov. 22, so here’s everything you should know before you head out to watch it!

the storyline

The Wicked movie will follow the plot of the beloved Broadway musical, taking place before the events of the iconic film The Wizard of Oz. The prequel follows the relationship between Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda, the Good Witch, during their time as roommates at a magical school called Shiz University. The storyline makes fans question what they saw in The Wizard of Oz, painting the characters in a different light to show you how they got to where they were in the original film. It’ll leave you wondering who is actually wicked.

the cast

Wicked will star Grammy and Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Grammy winner Ariana Grande as Glinda. They are taking on the roles originally played by Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth on Broadway and will bring new perspectives to the characters we know and love. The excitement surrounding the cast doesn’t end with the leads, though. Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey will be playing Fiyero. Michelle Yeoh will be playing Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum will be playing the Wizard of Oz.

A huge amount of talent is being brought to the screen for this adaptation, and it doesn’t stop with the actors. The movie is directed by Jon M. Chu, who has brought us movies like Crazy Rich Asians, and he’s sure to wow audiences with this project, too.

The cast isn’t without any drama, though. Cynthia Erivo recently called out a fan edit of the movie poster, where the fan was trying to make the picture look more similar to the iconic playbill. She found the edit to be hurtful and felt it erased her, pushing her to call out the fan on Instagram. Fans have been split over whether Cynthia was justified in speaking out or if she overreacted.

There was also a lot of talk surrounding the relationship that formed between Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater, who plays Boq in the film. The two began dating after spending time working on the movie together, which led to a lot of controversy and criticism, as fans believed Slater abandoned his wife and child to begin a relationship with Ariana. Ariana has since shut down those rumors, but not before the two received heavy criticism.

two parts

Sadly, we won’t be getting the entire Wicked story on Nov. 22. Instead, they’ve decided to release Wicked in two parts, with the second being released in about a year on Nov. 21, 2025. This decision may come with a lot of perks, though, as it will allow us to see more of the reluctant friendship that forms between Elphaba and Glinda in the story. Taking the time to split the movie in two will make sure that parts of the story aren’t glossed over or rushed, and we get the amazing adaptation that everyone is looking forward to.

It’s Based on a PlaY…Based on a Book

Everybody probably knows that Wicked is based on an extremely popular Broadway show, but a lot of people probably weren’t aware that the show is based on a book by Gregory Maguire. The novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West was written in 1995 and inspired by the events of the Wizard of Oz. It served as a prequel to the story, just like the show does, shining a new light on the characters we thought we knew. If you want to know more about this story before the movie is released, this book is a great way to learn more about the story of Elphaba and Glinda.

There’s a lot of work going into this adaptation, with an impressive cast of award-winning performers and actors and a history of incredible performances leading up to this movie’s release. Hopefully, this will give you a deeper appreciation for the film when you head out to see Glinda and Elphaba on Nov. 22!

