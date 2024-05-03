Your Weekly Playlist: Slow Burn Summer Romance

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Have you ever wished you had a playlist full of songs perfectly curated for an oddly specific feeling or a super niche scenario that feels almost unreal? Maybe you’re looking for new and upcoming artists to check out. You might even want songs similar to a popular one you’ve heard before. Well, you’ve come to the right place!

This week’s playlist is called “Slow Burn Summer Romance,” a collection of songs that feel like a situationship you can’t let go of or a crash-and-burn summer fling. These tracks feel like wading through the ocean and walking on the beach at sunset. The mellow acoustics and upbeat synths will keep you grounded while you daydream about your lover.

“INC.” by Dori Valentine Dori Valentine is so underrated, and I will die on that hill. She’s only released three songs, but all of them make you wanna twirl around and kiss a stranger in the moonlight. This is the top track on another playlist I have called “His Lips Taste like Saltwater and Vanilla Bean Chapstick”; it feels exactly like frolicking on the beach. Play this next time your summer boo comes to pick you up for a drive. “Only Be You” by Anees and Forrest Frank Fun fact: Forrest Frank is one half of the band Surfaces, which makes sense because both of their vibes encapsulate summer vibes to the max. If you want an album full of mellow songs about falling in love and going out with your friends, check out Frank’s California Cowboy album. “Baby Blue” and “Summer Love” are very honorable mentions. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren (@missperfectlyfiine) “Tattoos Together” by Lauv If I could describe summer love in one word, it would be impulsive, but in the best way! After a long day of kissing under the sun and chatting for hours, you might just go for it if someone suggests matching tattoos. Like most of Lauv’s tracks, this one is upbeat, all-around fun, and makes you wanna get a stick and poke with your new love. “But Daddy I Love Him” by Taylor Swift Miss Swift invented the summer situationship trope, but everyone already has “august” memorized, so I found the next best thing. The lore behind this song is crazy, but nothing says summer fling like defending a medium ugly man to your best friends at all costs. You’ll feel like a main character running through a flower field in a flowy dress when you listen to this, trust me. “About You” by The 1975 The lore behind this song is even crazier, and yes, I am messy for putting this song right after the previous one. Summer flings are usually temporary, but at the moment, it feels like they’re all you can think about. The 1975 has a gift for making simple emotions feel like they’re going to rip you apart, which I love! A “But Daddy I Love Him” daughter plus “About You” son are menaces to society. View this post on Instagram A post shared by maddie | 𝚎𝚜𝚝. 𝟽.𝟷𝟹.𝟷𝟾 (@latelylibra) “Love Me Like There’s No Tomorrow” by Freddie Mercury I will never shut up about how good this song is. Vocals? Beautiful. Piano instrumental? Exquisite. Lyrics? Entrancing. Freddie Mercury? Iconic. Next time you’re in a random parking garage with your boo, get out and slow dance with them to this song. Catching feelings is guaranteed; proceed at your own risk. “Cupid” by Ryan Beatty Boy in Jeans, Ryan Beatty’s debut album, was so lover boy coded, and “Cupid” is no different. Indie pop has a soft spot in my heart because only artists like Beatty can make unrequited love sound so dreamy and comforting. “Euro” is another favorite from this album. “So American” by Olivia Rodrigo A slow-burn romance will leave you giggling like an idiot in your room in the middle of the night, even though you’ve never even held hands with this person. There’s this schoolgirl crush kind of vibe that you only get from the crazy romantic tension between you and someone you want to kiss but can’t. When Olivia Rodrigo wrote, “Oh god, it’s just not fair of him to make me feel this much,” we all felt that. View this post on Instagram A post shared by alex ☽ (@cruellesummer) “Still Got It” by Troye Sivan Troye Sivan’s recent album Something To Give Each Other is a 10/10 with no skips. It’s mainly because every song has a unique vibe and rhythm while still keeping the nostalgic feel of young love. “Still Got It” gives you hope that no matter how much time passes, maybe those summer feels will stick around. “Love Me Till August” by Dasha Did you think you would get through this playlist without a scathing song about having to end things with your fling when the summer ends? Think again. This song has slow acoustics backing Dasha’s soft voice, which adds to the heartbreak. You had to do it for the plot, and a whirlwind summer romance is always worth it.

No matter what kind of summer plans you have, it’s always fun to romanticize as much as possible. Whether you’re falling in love or trying not to, these songs can be the soundtrack to your romances! Here’s the full playlist for your summertime endeavors.

