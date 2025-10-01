Your Next Binge: Japanese Shows and Movies Worth a Watch

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’ve all been there: spending too long scrolling through Netflix, Hulu, and other streaming platforms to find something new, only to hit play on the same comfort show. But if you need something to watch for that first-time experience, maybe it’s time for you to go international.

In recent years, we’ve seen British, Spanish, and Korean entertainment take over. But have you tried Japanese entertainment? I’m not talking about anime, although there are some hitters. I’m talking heartwarming J-dramas that leave you misty-eyed, thrillers that keep you on the edge of your seat, and feel-good movies perfect for a cozy night.

This is beyond anime — it’s about the underrated side of Japanese entertainment. So, grab your snacks, put on your VPN, and let’s dive into the Japanese titles that are about to upgrade your watch list.

Hana Yori Dango (1995)

If there’s one classic live action J-drama everyone needs to watch, it’s this one. Many people who are into K-dramas might know Boys Over Flowers. Well, this is the OG — the blueprint that started a legacy.

The story follows a working-class girl who becomes entangled with the wealthy and arrogant group at her elite high school. What starts as bullying spirals into a romance full of swoon-worthy moments, iconic confrontations, and way more drama than you could ever expect. It’s messy, heartfelt, and totally binge-worthy — the definition of an East Asian fairy tale.

Once you end up loving the series (trust me, you will), there are countless adaptations across Asia to keep the obsession going.

Doctor-X (2012)

If you’re into medical dramas, this one is for you. Doctor-X follows Michiko Daimon, a highly skilled surgeon who refuses to play by the rules of Japan’s rigid, politically driven hospital system.

She walks into every operating room with unmatched skill and a confidence that rattles the establishment. That’s what makes it so addictive. Watching her challenge authority, outsmart corrupt rivals, and carve out her own space in a system designed to shut her down is both thrilling and refreshing.

Doctor-X isn’t just about surgeries; it’s about one woman rewriting the script in a world that constantly underestimates her.

The Last 10 Years (2022)

Want to test your emotions? The Last 10 Years tells the story of a young woman living with a terminal illness who has sworn off love. That was until she met the one. Their connection unfolded the feeling of love at first sight, but also knowing the reality of limited time, making every moment hit even harder.

This film lingers with you, not because of its tears, but because of how deeply it captures what it means to live and love fully.

Burn The House Down (2023)

This suspenseful drama is as juicy as its title suggests. After her childhood is shattered, a young woman infiltrates her former home under a fake identity to uncover the truth about her family’s downfall.

What follows is a slow-burning deception and revelation, where each episode peels back another layer of secrets and lies. The tension builds until you’re left questioning everyone’s motives and bracing yourself for the truth. If you’re in the mood for a mystery you can sink your teeth into, Burn the House Down delivers.

My Dear Exes (2021)

How often do you run into your exes? In My Dear Exes, the main lead surely does. She doesn’t just meet one ex, but three. And not just any exes, three ex-husbands. As they reappear in her life, Omameda Towako is forced to juggle messy relationships from the past while trying to maintain her career and sanity.

The series leans into the comedy of disastrous reunions while sneaking in tender moments that feel surprisingly genuine. With its mix of humor and heart, My Dear Exes is the kind of binge that feels equal parts fun and relatable.

The best part about branching out with your watch list is discovering stories you never knew you needed. So next time you’re stuck in the endless scroll, skip the reruns; you’ve got plenty of fresh Japanese stories waiting for you.

