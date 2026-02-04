With Great Power Comes a Great Masc Obsession

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m writing this extremely important article while wearing my Spider-Man pajama pants, with my Spider-Man Lego bust, Christmas stockings, and figurine staring at me from the mantel. If that doesn’t qualify me as a Spider-Man expert, then I don’t know what does.

Let’s be clear, Spider-Man isn’t just a superhero: he’s a mess with a moral compass, a tragic backstory, a strong sense of responsibility, and an insane amount of emotional baggage. Of course, masculine (“masc”) lesbians love him. He’s broke, he’s awkward, he’s trying his best, and he’d 100% rock a carabiner — that’s representation.

Unlike many other superheroes, Spider-Man has never been about perfection or power. He’s constantly messing up, missing rent, disappointing people, and getting back up despite it all. His entire thing is feeling like an outsider while desperately trying to do good. That relatability is exactly what makes him so appealing and magnetic, especially to those who have spent their lives navigating the world slightly out of step.

The Masc Lesbian Obsession

If you’re unaware of the full-blown, masc lesbian Spider-Man obsession, open TikTok right now and see for yourself. You’ll find edits of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man set to sad indie music, Andrew Garfield crying in slow motion, and Tobey Maguire staring longingly into the distance like he just got dumped via text. One thing they all have in common is the self-identifying Spider-Man lesbians in the comment sections claiming him as “for the mascs.”

This hyper-fixation is no joke; it’s a shared language. Online spaces, such as TikTok, have given masc lesbians a place to claim characters who mirror their own emotional landscapes collectively. Spider-Man is just one of many characters that fall under this scope.

This phenomenon is part of a larger trend where fandom spaces online allow marginalized communities to interpret and reclaim mainstream characters as their own. This fandom culture has reshaped how people engage with media and identity online, as they turn characters into symbols far beyond their original intent.

My obsession, personally, is deeply rooted in Tobey Maguire’s trilogy: Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, and Spider-Man 3. There’s just something about that early-2000s cinematic angst that can’t be beaten. Maguire’s Spider-Man mastered the socially awkward embodiment that I relate to my core. I recently rewatched all three films in the local Tallahassee AMC, and I can now say my life is complete.

Representation Online

What makes this obsession so powerful is that it’s not ironic; it’s sincere. Spider-Man represents resilience, empathy, and trying to do the right thing even when everything sucks. Masc lesbians see ourselves in that. We’re protective, soft on the inside, and constantly carrying the weight of the world while pretending we’re fine.

While every superhero is unique in their own way, there’s something deeply comforting about the fact that anybody could be Spider-Man. Peter Parker is just a regular guy who feels like an outcast, and that’s extremely appealing to the masses (especially the mascs). Plus, he gets to hide his identity, struggle in private, and still somehow kiss pretty girls upside down and on rooftops — a dream, frankly.

So yes, there is a masc lesbian Spider-Man hyper-fixation epidemic; and, no, we don’t want a cure. Masc lesbians know a thing or two about holding great power, and with that , we have the responsibility to shed light on the greatest superhero ever.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest!