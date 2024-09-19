Will ‘Agatha All Along’ Save Marvel?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

**This article contains spoilers for WandaVision and Agatha All Along**

In January 2021, WandaVision hit home televisions. It was the first show Marvel Studios released on Disney+, and many fans view it as the last great project before Marvel went downhill. WandaVision is about two beloved characters, Wanda and Vision, and their lives in a suburban neighborhood. Each episode was designed to take place in a different decade, basing the humor and plot on the hit sitcom of that decade.

Agatha All Along is a WandaVision spin-off, focusing on Wanda’s neighbor, Agatha. In the first few episodes of WandaVision, Agatha hides her true identity behind the name “Agnes.” She pretends to be an average suburban housewife, giving Wanda tips for succeeding in a domestic lifestyle. The series began to reveal Agatha’s true persona and, by the end of WandaVision, viewers knew she was a witch drawn to Wanda by her magic.

In Agatha All Along, Agatha assembles a coven to help her regain her powers by traveling down the Witch’s Road. The trailer shows her being accompanied by a cast of new characters, including Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza), Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone), and Teen (Joe Locke). With all of this buildup, one question continues to linger in fans’ minds: Does Agatha All Along have what it takes to bring back Marvel?

The full series will be released weekly until the finale on Oct. 30, and episodes one and two are now streaming on Disney+. Below is a recap and review of those episodes.

Episode One

Unlike WandaVision, Agatha All Along starts as a crime drama. It follows Agnes (Agatha) as she investigates the case of Jane Doe case, a woman who was crushed to death. This woman’s face is hidden from the audience, although her hands are stained, and her hair is scarlet. Do these details hint at a major Avenger, the Scarlet Witch herself?

As evidence of this woman’s murder, a library card was handed to Agnes. This library card was for a book she had never heard of. She attempts to find it but to no avail, for all the bookshelves have been burned.

As Agnes continues to investigate, she is joined by a detective, played by Aubrey Plaza, who comes over for dinner. During the meal, Agnes discovers a young man has broken into her house. She chases him down and reveals him to be Joe Locke’s character, Teen. Determined to figure out why Teen was breaking and entering, she brings him in for questioning.

During the interrogation, Agnes begins to lose her grip on reality as crime scene photos become pictures of flowerbeds, and the window becomes a painting. As Teen realizes that she is slowly going crazy, he mutters a spell. His words crack the trance she’s under but also land him in a jail cell.

After the interrogation, Agnes ventures to the coroner’s office. Once inside, she begins to change back into Agatha once again, with a little help from Wanda. Wanda’s lifeless body (she was apparently killed during the events of Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness) and her Darkhold library card remind Agatha of who she is, bringing her back through the WandaVision decades, while Westview transforms into an average New Jersian town around her.

Once back to her normal self, Agatha returns home to find Teen trapped in a closet rather than a jail cell. Teen begs Agatha to take him down the Witch’s Road, and Agatha is convinced once she learns her ruins are gone, and her powers have yet to return.

Agatha ends episode one in fear of being hunted, having been attacked by Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza). Rio told Agatha that the “Salem Seven” are coming for her in order to enact their revenge hundreds of years later.

Episode Two

Episode two begins with an introduction to Teen, whose true identity remains a mystery. Teen’s true name seems to be placed under a spell where Agatha (and the audience) can’t hear it. As he states his name, the sound cuts out, and his mouth is covered up, but Teen himself is unaware of this.

Agatha takes Teen with her as she searches for a coven that can lead them to the Witch’s Road. The two leave Westview, passing by Wanda and Vision’s house on their way out. They drive away from the city and stop at a place that specializes in psychic readings, with hopes that they will find a witch.

The woman giving out readings is Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone), a divination witch. As Agatha enters Lilia’s place of business, she notices an eviction notice on the door and uses it to her advantage. The eviction notice is what grabs Lilia’s attention, and where she records the names of all other witches needed for the coven.

The next person on Lilia’s list is Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata), a powerless witch running a candle shop. Her candle shop is under legal scrutiny due to some complications caused by superficial burns on consumers. These legal problems are what draws Jen into the coven, and why she takes Agatha’s address from Teen.

The third witch that Agatha and Teen must recruit is Alice Wu (Ali Ahn), daughter of the goddess of rock. Alice is a protection witch who is currently working at Hot Topic. Agatha and Teen take it upon themselves to get Alice fired, so she’s forced to join their coven and travel down the Witch’s Road with them.

Back at Agatha’s house, the coven meets. Jen asks Agatha about their fourth member: a green witch. Although there was a fourth item written on Lilia’s list, it was not a name but instead a black heart. This symbol may be hinting at Rio Vidal, who stated earlier that she had a black heart while fighting Agatha.

Instead of Rio, Agatha recruits her neighbor Mrs. Davis, who was known as Mrs. Hart in WandaVision. Mrs. Davis joins the witches in Agatha’s basement and follows suit as they conquer the road with a song. While the song is being performed, Teen watches the Salem Seven approach Agatha’s house. They sneak in through the chimneys and windows, whispering her name.

Just as the Salem Seven enter the house, the door to the Witch’s Road appears. Agatha watches as her coven travels down the stairs one by one. She is the last one to leave, with the doors closing right behind her.

Episode two ends with the group of rejects and misfits traveling down the perilous road. There are many questions still remaining and viewers can’t wait to see where the show goes next.

Hopefully, our biggest questions will be answered as the season continues and fingers crossed we get a better understanding of Marvel’s fourth phase in the process.

