Why You Should Add the ‘Powerless’ Series to Your TBR

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

This article contains spoilers for Powerless.

It’s only four months into 2025, and the book community has been served a dozen excellent reads on a silver platter. With releases like Onyx Storm and Sunrise On The Reaping, among other works by well-loved authors like Ali Hazlewood and Abby Jimenez, there is no shortage of novels to add to the to-be-read (TBR) list. However, with all these fantastic new reads, one release in particular has been overlooked.

A newer author, Lauren Roberts, has gained fame with her Powerless series, which began as a passion project and became a huge success. With increased social media promotion, Roberts was able to self-publish the first book in her series on Barnes & Noble Press and Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing services. Eventually, the book got picked up by Simon & Schuester in 2023, with whom Roberts could continue her publication journey.

Summary of the Powerless Series

The first book adopts the series’ name and is set in a dystopian kingdom called Ilya. The kingdom is ruled by a class of Elites who gained power after surviving a plague. They pursue any “Ordinaries” who may exist in the kingdom for execution because they feel that since they are powerless, they will affect those with power.

The story focuses on Paedyn, who is “powerless” and forced into the annual Purging Trials after accidentally saving the dark and handsome Kai Azer, one of the kingdom’s princes. The gladiator-style Trials, similar to the Hunger Games, essentially pit kids with powers against each other to fight to the death.

Naturally, Kai, or “the future enforcer” of Ilya (the guy who executes any found ordinary), and Paedyn (the girl who pretends to have powers to survive), fall in love. That is, until Kai finds out her truth through the action-packed ending, leaving the readers stunned and reeling.

The second book in the series is a novella about Paedyn’s best friend, Adena, who finds herself utterly alone after the person she relied on is sent to the Purging Trials. Powerful focuses on life in the Loot, coinciding with the events of Powerless. Adena makes her way in the world, falls in love with an Elite she meets while attempting to live alone, and eventually reunites with Paedyn. We have yet to discover the significance this book has to the plot. Still, the portrayal of Paedyn and Adena’s friendship developed our main character thoroughly and had an emotional impact on the series. The end was one I will never forget as it was traumatic yet beautiful.

The third released book, Reckless, redirects the reader to Paedyn and Kai. It focuses on a hunt prompted by the now-king, brother Kitt, for Kai to bring Paedyn to him for execution. Even though Kitt and Paedyn had some bonding time in the first book, he feels she must be punished for her actions. This goes against his emotions as he falls for Paedyn’s charms in the first book, while she becomes infatuated with his brother…You can guess where this might lead.

Kai spends the entirety of the book chasing after Paedyn. The two often run into each other and “pretend” there is nothing between them until they are caught in make-believe scenarios that their situation isn’t their own. Kai continuously debates whether or not he wants to bring Paedyn to his brother in fear of what Kitt may do to her. He often goes against his better judgment for Paedyn as he still loves her, though they both may not admit to their feelings. Throughout the book, we see a push-and-pull narrative, indulge in quirky banter, and pray the characters fall into their perpetual temptations.

Reckless ended on a massive cliffhanger, leaving fans, including myself, insistent on reading the next book, which is set to be released on April 8.

Final Release

The finale, Fearless, has been flying under the radar of new releases, and it shouldn’t be! Roberts has remained active, sharing promotions for the latest book across social media platforms, getting fans excited about the epic ending of her first series.

In an interview with Amanda Ramirez, the young author stated that she wouldn’t be the author she is today without BookTok, paying homage to the very popular community of book lovers. She said she took ideas from authors like Sarah J. Maas and Colleen Hoover, both extremely popular writers in the community. It’s evident in this romantasy narrative that those influences were prominent as Roberts crafted a man whom fans adore. She gives leeway to successes similar to those of both authors she gained inspiration from.

Kai Azer has become many Romantasy fans’ top “book boyfriend” with his endearing one-liners and undying admiration toward Paedyn. The morally grey, infested-with-daddy-issues, wants-to-be-good-for-her Kai has become a new staple in the genre. The book is littered with enemies-to-lovers, forbidden love, and pick-a-brother tropes; it’s no wonder why Powerless was No. 1 on the New York Times Best Seller’s list for 34 weeks.

The young adult series will conclude with the final release set to star Paedyn making a choice that will affect her life and all those around her. The book is rumored to portray a darker tone as Kai and Paedyn navigate their love affair, societal pressures, and familial discourses.

I am curious and excited about reading the epic ending to this easy-to-pick-up, hard-to-put-down, engaging, thrilling, and sexy (with no spice) romantasy series finale. I am hopeful the series will land a spot on my favorites list and that Roberts exceeds expectations, allowing continuous growth and future successes.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!