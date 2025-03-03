Why the National Park Service Is Making Headlines Right Now

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Each year, millions of people visit national parks to explore the Earth’s beauty, spend time with family and friends, and learn interesting facts from experienced tour guides. Parks like the Florida Everglades, the Grand Canyon, and Rocky Mountain capture the essence of nature’s most scenic sites.

These parks offer visitors a chance to learn and immerse themselves in cultural, historical, and natural beauty. However, many of these beloved locations are now making headlines due to recent policy changes that have led to staff shortages and operational challenges.

Sudden Staff Layoffs and Budget cuts

According to Kristen Brengel, senior vice president of Government Affairs at the National Parks Conservation Association, America’s national parks have dramatically changed after the Trump administration laid off around 1,000 employees on Feb. 14.

Beloved parks nationwide are encountering challenges due to employee shortages, resulting in fewer workers available to perform essential duties such as maintaining trails, cleaning park facilities, and educating visitors. As a result, many parks have cut their operating hours to try and combat the issue while attempting to maintain an effective visitor experience.

On Feb. 19, President Trump signed an executive order aimed at reducing federal bureaucracy and cutting government spending, further impacting the National Park Service. The purpose of this policy is to eliminate funding that is deemed “unnecessary” and instead promote freedom, innovation, and responsibility.

What is happening to the National Park Service?

The 433 sites within the National Park System now face a significant threat of losing vital resources, including environmental protection and preservation services. These cuts have raised concerns among environmental advocates and the general public regarding how national parks will sustain themselves, especially as visitation numbers continue to skyrocket throughout the years. In 2023 alone, national parks recorded over 325 million visits, and with the peak seasons of spring and summer just around the corner, the pressure on remaining employees is expected to increase.

The impact of employee shortage has already become apparent to visitors. During Presidents’ Day weekend, Big Bend National Park in Texas experienced a significant traffic jam as eager visitors waited for hours to enter the park following the dismissal of employees.

“Larger parks have already lost key staff, including wastewater treatment operators, maintenance workers, dispatchers, and fee collectors,” said Brengel in an interview. Reduced staffing has increased the burden on remaining workers, who cannot match the presence, training, and experience that full-time employees bring to maintain efficient park operations.

Numerous employees have turned to social media to express their sadness and dissatisfaction over losing their cherished jobs. These rangers were appreciated by tourists for their enthusiasm, knowledge, and excitement in guiding visitors through meaningful cultural and antique experiences.

The Uncertain Future for National Parks

In response to the crisis, the National Park Service has announced plans to reinstate 7,700 seasonal jobs. However, many advocates argue that national parks rely heavily on full-time employees for critical operations, so this temporary measure may not be enough to alleviate the demands on park staff.

Conservation groups and lawmakers are calling for long-term solutions, such as increased funding and policy changes to help sustain the parks and protect their natural and cultural resources. Lawmakers wrote in a letter to Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum that the policy changes would be detrimental to the future of park services.

As ongoing changes to federal budgets and environmental protection continue, national parks play an essential role in American tourism and preserving history. The future of these treasured parks depends on the policies and actions taken today to ensure they remain accessible, flourishing, and well-maintained for generations to come.

