Why ‘Rivals’ Is the Best Show I’ve Seen in a While

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Recently, my TikTok was flooded with videos that showed variations of the same clips: edits showing the tension between a man, whom I would later come to know as Rupert, and his love interest, a woman named Taggie. Of course, this sent me into a rabbit hole, and you would, too, if you saw those edits. Since I was looking for a new show to hyper-fixate on, and this fell into my lap, I asked why not. I began to watch the show with no idea what to expect.

Spoiler alert: I became so obsessed to the point that I kept posting about it so much that I’ve had full-on conversations with three people dissecting the show and convinced at least four of my friends to watch it.

Based on the book of the same name written by Jilly Cooper, Rivals centers on the rivalry between upperclassmen Rupert Campbell-Black and Tony Baddingham and explores the dynamics of the upper-class community living in the countryside of England during the boom of television in the 80s. It’s dramatic, hilarious, but also authentic. Rivals is the best show I’ve watched in a while, and here’s why (minor spoilers ahead)!

The cast is perfection!

Apart from the edits, it’s the cast that drew me into the show. When I found out that David Tennant (who plays Tony Baddingham) was a part of the main cast, you best believe that I immediately ran to watch. I’ve been obsessed with him ever since Doctor Who. Then, I found out that Aiden Turner, who played my crush, Fili, from The Hobbit, also played one of the main characters, Declan O’Hara. It’s as if Christmas came early.

There were also many actors that I was not familiar with, and I loved that. One is Alex Hassell, who plays Rupert Campbell-Black in the show and also acts in The Boys. His character in the show is the most sought-after man in Britain, so it was interesting that the actor was not conventionally attractive to me. Yet, it was his charisma and confidence that made him irresistible.

A lot of the characters are flawed and absurd, but they feel human and real, and it’s all because of the actors. They make the characters believable and genuine. You just can’t help but get attached.

Make no mistake — ‘Rivals’ is incredibly explicit.

Let’s set things straight immediately; Rivals is raunchy. It’s like Bridgerton on crack. If you’re thinking about watching it with family, heed my advice — don’t. The show’s first scene starts with the infamous rake Rupert Campbell-Black and a woman engaging in the mile-high club (if you get what I mean), which immediately sets the tone for the rest of the show.

Despite this, it doesn’t feel overdone or pointless; it’s there for a purpose. It’s not only the men initiating, but also the women. It’s campy, sexy, and problematic, but in the best way, which brings me to my next point.

There’s depth to this story.

The show’s about adultery and partying but also engages with class dynamics and the sociopolitical climate of 80s Britain. Through the behavior and interactions between the characters of Rupert, Tony, Freddie, and Declan, we are made aware through small details that while they are all rich, they have different statuses in society.

Furthermore, this mix of behaviors, like adultery, which is predominant in the show, is seen in such nonchalance and the importance of class that it illuminates a sense of comedic absurdity in Britain’s society.

The relationshipS Are the cherry on top.

While there’s a lot of toxicity, betrayal, and shade, I found that there was this subtle sense of connection and kinship between all the characters that was not too obvious but just enough to discern it. The characters are so complex that you end up becoming fond of most of them. From the sibling-like relationship between Lizzie and Rupert, the growing attraction between Lizzie and Freddie, the love-hate friendship between Declan and Rupert, and Charles and Gerald’s secret relationship, Rivals is full of bonds that connect the characters one way or another.

My favorite relationship (surprise, surprise) is Taggie and Rupert. Even though one of their big issues is the age gap, and it’s controversial amongst the show’s viewers, I love that the show does it tastefully. I also like that it’s not Taggie who changes his arrogant, privileged, and playboy ways but that wanting to be with her makes him want to become a better man. As a hopeless romantic, I couldn’t help but kick my feet in the air anytime they had a scene together.

All in all, I fully recommend this show to everyone. This is the type of show that you can’t help but binge-watch. If you can’t watch it soon, kick back, get a drink and snacks, and unwind by watching Rivals once the semester ends. Fair warning, though: you’re going to end up desperately waiting for the second season to come out!

