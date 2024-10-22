Why Gen Z’s Voice Matters This Election Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

It’s election season, and election day is fast approaching. So, it’s time to talk about something super important — voting! Whether you’re passionate about a specific social issue or just want to make sure your future looks bright, casting your vote is how you get in on the action. I know politics can feel overwhelming, but don’t worry, I’ve got your back. Let’s break down why showing up on Election Day, Nov. 5, is a big deal for our generation and how you can make your mark without breaking a sweat.

The Power of the Youth Vote

Since the last presidential election, Gen Z has gained 8.3 million eligible voters, according to Tufts’s Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE). Gen Z has always shown its commitment to making civic changes by leading social movements like the March for Our Lives movement against gun violence in 2018. From organizing climate strikes to pushing for racial justice, this generation isn’t just talking about change — they’re leading it.

With their passion for activism and a clear understanding of the issues that matter, Gen Z has the power to shape the future through their vote. Now, with even more of their peers eligible to vote, their collective voice can have a huge impact on the outcome of elections, making it essential for them to show up and make their voices heard.

Civic Responsibility and the Right to Vote

It is our Constitutional right to vote, a privilege that has not always been so easily accessible for all U.S. citizens. Previous generations have fought for women and people of color to have their voices heard. Don’t we have a responsibility to uphold this right? Voting is one of the simplest ways to honor the sacrifices made by those who came before us. It’s not just about picking a candidate; it’s about shaping the policies and laws that affect our daily lives. By casting your ballot, you’re making sure that your voice counts, and helping to keep the democratic process alive and thriving.

Impact on Issues that Matter to Gen Z

As I mentioned before, our generation has long shown its dedication to civic change. Whether you care about climate change, student debt, abortion laws, social justice, employment opportunities, or more, voting is your chance to have a say in these policy changes. By participating in the democratic process, we can advocate for policies that align with our values and priorities, ensuring that our generation’s concerns are not only heard but acted upon. Remember, every vote counts, and collectively, we have the power to drive the change we want to see!

How to Get Informed and Involved

At this point, I hope I’ve persuaded you to cast a vote on Nov. 5. But you still may be asking yourself questions about the candidates and what it means to vote yes or no on Amendments. Lucky for all of you Floridians, FSU has broken down the Florida ballot in a super accessible way. FSUVotes is a great resource for all of us voting in Florida this November. They’ve provided a plethora of information about what will be on our ballots, how to register to vote, and other helpful information to ensure we are educated before we vote.

Additionally, don’t hesitate to check out non-partisan sites like Ballotpedia, Vote411, or RockTheVote, which offer straightforward information on what to expect when you head to the polls. Getting informed is the first step to making a meaningful impact. So dive in, ask questions, and prepare to make your voice heard!

The Role of Social Media

Social media can be both an asset and a challenge when it comes to politics. With so many voices and opinions out there, it can be hard to differentiate between reliable information and misinformation. While platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and X can help amplify important issues and engage young voters, they can also spread false narratives, resulting in confusion. It’s crucial to approach political content critically and fact-check claims by seeking out reputable sources like the ones I mentioned above.

On the bright side, social media is also a powerful tool for mobilization, allowing us to connect with like-minded individuals and stay updated on important dates and events. So, use your platforms wisely to share informative content, inspire your friends to vote, and let your social media presence reflect the change you want to see!

As we gear up for Election Day on Nov. 5, remember that your vote is your voice. Gen Z has the power to influence the future, and this election is your chance to impact the issues you care about. Together, we can shape the policies that will define our lives and ensure that our generation is not just heard, but actively participating in the decisions that affect our futures. Now is the time to get informed, spread the word, and show up, because change starts with us!

