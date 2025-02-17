Why Everyone Is Talking About ‘Severance’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Imagine spending eight hours at an office every day, doing “mysterious” and “important” work, only to have no memory of your nine-to-five once you leave. Now imagine this: your work self doesn’t know anything beyond the constraints of the mundane office walls. You’ve never even seen the light of day. That’s the haunting premise of Severance, Apple TV+’s mind-bending thriller that has everyone talking.

In our ever-increasing digital age, where the lines between school, work, extracurriculars, and personal life are blurred now more than ever, Severance has struck a nerve with audiences. The series follows employees of Lumon Industries, where a controversial procedure called “severance” divides workers’ consciousness into two distinct identities: their “innie” (work persona) and their “outie” (personal life).

The “innie” has no idea what happens outside of the office, what they are like at home, or what their family and friends are like. In contrast, the “outie” has no idea what goes on inside the office, the work itself, or if they’re happy.

It’s a fascinating concept. Yet, at its core, Severance is more than just a workplace thriller; it’s a thought-provoking reflection of the struggles of modern society. It dramatizes the way corporations control our time, identity, and sense of purpose. So, let’s strap on our oxygen tanks and dive deep into what makes Severance so good.

Severance Reflects the Reality of Corporate Culture

The show’s depiction of the workplace, including its stifling policies, unsettling office dynamics, and robotic rituals, feels all too real. It’s a satirical yet compelling critique of corporate life.

Take Lumon’s employees, for instance. Some treat the Kier handbook, written by the company’s founder, as a sacred text, following its rules almost religiously. Others, however, take a more relaxed approach, bending Lumon’s policies when it suits them. I’m sure we’ve experienced coworkers and peers who act similarly.

It Looks as Good as It Feels

Beyond its gripping story, Severance is visually stunning. Its sterile office spaces, retro-futuristic design, and eerie minimalism create an unsettling atmosphere that pairs beautifully with the show’s psychological tension.

Ben Stiller, the show’s director, brings a cinematic quality to even the simplest of scenes, making them all feel significant (and most of the time, they are). The framing and camera angles of many shots throughout the show are symmetrical, purposeful, and unique, something I feel TV shows don’t accomplish too often.

Social Media Buzz

One of the biggest reasons Severance has taken off is its virality across social media. Fans have flooded platforms like Reddit and TikTok with theories and reactions, fueling discussions about what’s really going on at Lumon Industries.

Viewers dissect every detail, from hidden symbols and sounds in the office to the deeper meaning behind the break room rituals (if you know, you know). Severance’s mystery-driven plot makes it a perfect playground for online speculation, and as each episode unfolds, the internet buzz grows louder.

While comparisons can be drawn to other series, such as Black Mirror, Severance stands out for its unique blend of suspense, dark humor, and emotional depth, paired with visually stunning camerawork and brilliant acting. It’s everything you could ask for in a TV show.

New episodes of Severance season two began airing every Friday after the premiere on Jan. 17. So, now is the perfect time to catch up before the final handful of episodes air. Dive in and join the online fanbase with theories and speculation about what’s really happening at Lumon Industries.

But fair warning! Once you start this show, it might be hard to stop. Severance pulls you in and doesn’t let go.

