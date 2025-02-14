Why Does Hollywood Keep Casting the Same Few Actors?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Lately, hearing about new movies set to hit theaters borders on feeling seriously déjà vu. The reason? Hollywood has seemingly made a habit of cycling through the same few actors when making casting decisions, especially within the last few years.

Two recent examples of this phenomenon are Sam Mendes’ Beatles biopic films and Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of Wuthering Heights, which are set to release in 2027 and 2026, respectively. One would think that for films as culturally significant as these will be, the directors would’ve chosen to hire somewhat unknown faces to ensure audience immersion in the story versus the actors.

However, this proved to be far from the case. Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson, Joseph Quinn (or Charlie Rowe), and Barry Keoghan are set to bring the Beatles to the big screen, and the adaptation of Emily Brontë’s iconic 1847 novel is confirmed to star Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi.

The problem that many have with these choices has nothing to do with the actors themselves; rather, it’s the fact that the casting feels lazy. The headliners mentioned above have all been practically living in the limelight in the past two years alone, having starred in films such as Gladiator II, Babygirl, A Quiet Place: Day One, Saltburn, and Barbie, to name the most popular titles.

Because of their notoriety, the casting for both the biopics and Wuthering Heights feels like more of a cash grab than anything. Countless people have caught on to this notion and have thus resorted to forums across the internet to voice their complaints about it.

So, the question now is simple. Why does Hollywood supposedly refuse to cast anyone outside the usual rotation of actors? There is an abundance of theories in circulation, but a few common themes keep popping up in people’s hypotheses.

The first is all about recognition and popularity. Big names attract big audiences. On top of that, the current Hollywood actor pool is beyond talented, so casting them in so many projects is a wise way to ensure that not only will a high-quality performance be delivered but also that the film reception will be vast.

The second reason ties directly to the previous point: hiring well-loved actors is a surefire way to bring in good money. High-budget productions naturally come with major costs, so luring in audiences by featuring their favorite household names is a guarantee of a box office boom.

A third reason, while less acknowledged, is director-actor comraderies. Notable examples include Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, Sofia Coppola and Kirsten Dunst, and Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan. With the number of on-the-rise directors pushing out projects these days, it’s no wonder they continue to feature the same standout actors over and over again.

Regardless of the reason why we keep seeing the same leading faces in every new movie, there’s surely a logical cause for it, even if we, as the audience, don’t know what exactly that may be. Whatever the case, one thing is for certain: a little novelty in casting choices never hurt anyone!

