Why Does Ashby Florence Have Us All Cackling Over the Lorax?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The TikTok algorithm strikes again and gives another casual scroller the ticket to internet fame. Ashby Florence, a 24-year-old woman who posts music and comedy content on TikTok, has recently gone viral for her amazing renditions of popular characters… like Alexander Hamilton?!

In August 2025, an exceptionally popular online trend emerged, using the song “Best of Wives and Best of Women” from the 11-time Tony-winning musical Hamilton. This trend featured girls dressing up as the famous founding father, Alexander Hamilton, and pretending to escape the so-called nagging of their wives, or, in the musical’s context, Eliza Schuyler.

Now, this trend was everywhere. The For You page of anyone for miles couldn’t escape the power of Lin-Manuel Miranda. Still, in a sea of Hamiltons, one stood apart.

Florence’s video blew up, garnering over 18M views and 2M likes, and that was only the beginning. In the weeks that followed, she posted several other videos in Hamilton drag, all of which used snippets from Hamilton songs or popular dance songs, making for a sight to behold. Alongside these tidbits of comedic gold, Florence also jumped into the wonderful world of TikTok Live.

Daily livestreams became the main source of content for this newly famous creator. These began as some scandalous, even raunchy, conversation sessions with her portrayal of Hamilton. Florence went further with this than any other creator had, and it worked out in her favor.

Hamilton was now not only a household name for the musical, but for the sarcastic, dry comedian that Florence made him into. However, there was more in store for Florence beyond this founding father.

Think about it. What’s the obvious next step for this creator? Clearly, it’s to become the Lorax from Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax. If Hamilton was popular, then there’s hardly a word to describe how viral these Lorax cosplays were and still are. Slightly differing from the original Lorax’s personality, Florence’s version was a raunchy, self-deprecating, dancing diva who wouldn’t let a “your mother” joke pass by.

Following the popularity of the Lorax and Hamilton, Florence has expanded her improv horizons exponentially. She’s coined some choice phrases, like “I’m bashful,” or saying “nervous” in a New York type accent. Her updated cosplay catalog now includes Dobby from the Harry Potter series, Megamind from Megamind, Gru from Despicable Me, and King Julien from the Madagascar series. She’s even roped her trooper of a boyfriend into her shenanigans, having him dress up as a minion and as King Julien’s worshiper, Mort.

Beyond her online content, Florence was at the premiere for the theatrical release of Hamilton’s 10th anniversary special. Of course, she dressed up in her Hamilton garb to interview the beloved members of the original Broadway cast. She was even posted interviewing the man of the hour, Lin-Manuel Miranda, by the official Disney Instagram account.

Florence has truly revitalized the social media sphere, bringing a kind of comedy that hasn’t been the norm for quite some time. People crave real, average individuals who take that claim to fame and do something good with it.

Relatable creators are sure to get the love of the people behind them, and Florence has a whole army. She’s the definition of working hard and reaping the benefits, and she’s not bashful about it.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Pinterest!