Who Is Phil, and Why Did He Decide We Have Six More Weeks of Winter?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After a week of low temperatures and particularly unpleasant walks to my 8 a.m. class, I’m ready for any semblance of warm weather in Tallahassee. Snow flurries have passed through the state, creeping as far south as Naples; trees are exploding throughout the country (true story); and there’s no sign of a respectable UV index in sight.

Just when Punxsutawney Phil had the opportunity to do the greatest thing ever and save us from our paleness and numb fingers, he decided that we haven’t suffered enough and need six more weeks to prove ourselves worthy of spring. So, who is Punxsutawney Phil, and why does he get to call all the meteorological shots?

Who is Punxsutawney Phil?

The seer of seers and prognosticator of prognosticators, Phil is the namesake of Groundhog Day and the world’s most famous rodent — and there’s some stiff competition.

The elusive groundhog lives in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, and emerges from his burrow at Gobbler’s Knob each Feb. 2 to bestow a climactic fate upon the world: will spring start early, or must we have six more weeks of winter?

If Phil sees his shadow from atop Gobbler’s Knob, then you can expect a couple more cold months; if he doesn’t see his shadow, then spring is on its way. This year, viewers (me) took a deep sigh of resignation and reached for yet another layer as Phil forecasted a long winter.

What’s the Inner Circle?

Who’s a famous groundhog without his entourage? The Inner Circle is an exclusive group of men responsible for attending to Phil, planning the annual Groundhog Day celebration in Punxsutawney, and, of course, translating his weather prophecies. That’s right; you’ve heard of Pig Latin, enter Groundhogese.

The president of the Inner Circle, marked by his possession of a wooden cane, speaks with Phil each year to learn his decree and then turns to the VP to make the official announcement.

For the current Inner Circle president, however, his relationship with Phil is more based on “vibes.” President Tom Dunkel communicates with Phil through “winks, chirps, nods, purrs, things like that,” which feels both slightly absurd and endearing.

If you’re asking whether the same groundhog returns every year, have a little faith. The Inner Circle is also responsible for giving Phil a magical elixir to extend his life.

Each sip that Phil takes from the potion is said to extend his life by 7 years — so while cats may get nine lives, this groundhog apparently has an infinite supply, meaning we may never escape Phil and his wintry prophecies.

When did Groundhog Day begin?

Groundhog Day is rooted in historic pre-Christian traditions celebrating the midway point between the winter solstice and the spring equinox. Celebrations like Candlemas helped shape early European conceptions of time and weather, which were crucial for agricultural purposes.

In certain parts of Europe, sun on Candlemas (a feast commemorating the presentation of Jesus at the holy temple in Jerusalem) meant that cold weather would continue for 40 more days. Early February has brought weather prognostication since ancient times, but how did a groundhog get involved?

In much of German-speaking Europe, the badger was seen as the mascot of Candlemas, with his shadow or the lack thereof indicating the coming season. It was only natural that 18th-century German settlers in Pennsylvania would land on the native groundhog as their next petite, furry, potentially cute (depending on your affinity for rodents) weather prophet.

The celebration in Punxsutawney dates back to 1887 and is the most well-known instance of weather prognostication. However, there are similar traditions throughout the country with an array of different animals. In early February, ducks, alligators, tortoises, and even fish can be found forecasting the weather for the coming months.

According to a ranking by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Punxsutawney Phil’s weather-predicting accuracy (35%) is surprisingly low compared to his counterparts: Staten Island Chuck, Lander Lil, and General Beauregard Lee.

If you’re holding out any hope that Chuck, who ranks number one on the list with an 85% accuracy, may be able to save us from the shackles of a prolonged winter, think again. The NYC groundhog also saw his shadow, predicting another six weeks of cold weather.

So, while you’re stuck strategizing your layers before class each morning — because what’re you supposed to wear when 20 degrees in the morning turns into 65 degrees by lunchtime? — remember that you have a rodent to thank.

For centuries, we’ve trusted small rodents with important seasonal decisions, and they’ve decided this year that we’re not done layering just yet.

