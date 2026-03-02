Why Is Gold Only Political for Women?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up in South Florida, hockey has always been part of the conversation. Especially recently, as the Florida Panthers celebrated back-to-back Stanley Cup titles.

When both the U.S. men’s and women’s hockey teams defeated Canada in overtime to claim Olympic gold this year, it felt like a full-circle moment for American hockey fans: two dramatic wins, two national celebrations. However, within hours, the conversation shifted, and it became a chaotic political optic.

The men’s team received a locker room call from President Donald Trump. Players cheered as the phone was held up on speaker for all to hear. At one point, Trump offered to send a military plane to bring them to Washington for the State of the Union address. It was loud, celebratory, and unfiltered.

The controversy came when the president said, “I must tell you, we’re going to have to bring the women’s team, you do know that” adding with a laugh that if he didn’t also invite the women’s team, he “probably would be impeached.” The room laughed.

It may have been offhand. It may have been meant lightly. But the contrast was hard to ignore. Both teams won gold, yet the framing felt different. The men were celebrated instinctively. The women were referenced conditionally, through a joke about political consequences if he didn’t include them. The timing also stood out; The men received their congratulatory call immediately, while the women were contacted days after their win.

That difference says something larger about how women’s sports exist in America.

Women’s athletics don’t sit in a neutral space. They’re constantly brought up in debates about gender equity, pay disparity, Title IX, etc. Across the political spectrum, women’s teams become symbols of progress, of fairness, of culture wars. Even in victory, women’s sports are filtered through politics in ways that men’s aren’t.

When U.S. women’s captain, Hilary Knight, later called the joke “distasteful,” she didn’t escalate. She also acknowledged that the men were “in a tough spot.” That balance matters.

Moments like that aren’t simple. When the president of the United States calls you while you’re in the locker room, there’s an unspoken hierarchy in the air. Laughter, in that setting, can be reflexive. It can signal respect for authority. It can signal discomfort. It can simply signal that no one wants to be the athlete who turns a celebratory call into a confrontation.

But here’s the difference: the men were responding to power. The women were responding to being the punchline. In male-dominated spaces, particularly elite sports environments, going along with the joke is often the path of least resistance. Challenging it in real time can feel unnecessary, even risky.

Jack Hughes, a forward on the U.S. men’s team, later clarified that the viral locker-room reaction didn’t necessarily reflect the players’ personal views. “You’re in the moment, and the president calls. We’re blaring the music. It is what it is,” he added.

For women’s teams, though, silence carries a different cost. When your inclusion is framed as politically obligatory, not automatic, ignoring it doesn’t make it neutral. It makes it normalized.

Knight understood that. She addressed the locker room talk calmly and clearly, without turning the moment into a spectacle. She simply said that “the guys were in a tough spot” and redirected the focus where it belonged.

“I think this is just a really good learning point to really focus on, you know, how we talk about women,” Knight said. “Not only in sport, but in industry. Women aren’t less than, and our achievements shouldn’t be overshadowed by anything else other than how great they are.”

Even the aftermath reflects this. The women declined the State of the Union invitation, citing scheduling conflicts as they returned to professional and academic commitments. Immediately, that decision was interpreted through a political lens. Was it a statement? A protest?

Meanwhile, the men’s celebration remained largely what it was: a celebration.

This isn’t about accusing anyone of intent. It’s about acknowledging optics. In a moment where women’s sports are already entangled in national debates, even casual humor carries symbolic weight.

