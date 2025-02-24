What’s up With All These Plane Crashes?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

It feels like every time we scroll through the news, another plane crash is making headlines. But are these incidents actually increasing, or does it just seem that way? Let’s break down the facts behind the recent surge in aviation accidents and separate fear from reality.

The Reality of Air Travel Safety

The safest way to travel has long been thought to be by air. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) claims that, in comparison to other modes of transportation, the global accident rate is still incredibly low. But a few high-profile crashes in a short time frame can give the impression that flying is riskier than it actually is.

In 2023, there was a small increase in plane crashes, but experts are very clear that this does not mean a long-term pattern. Still, the chance of dying in a plane crash is only about one in 11 million, which is much less likely than the chance of dying in a car accident.

Why Are More Incidents Making the News?

The news is all about views; the media takes heavily into consideration what people want to see during certain periods of time. After a major event, like the recent commercial plane crash in Washington, D.C., the public is left in shock and fear. This creates an environment where inflammatory news becomes more common.

Media outlets often capitalize on the heightened emotional response and fear people are feeling. This creates a cycle where stories related to the event or similar incidents receive disproportionate coverage, even when they might not normally make headlines.

What Could be Contributing to Recent Incidents?

A seemingly sudden increase in plane crashes could be caused by many factors, including:

Post-Pandemic Airline Operations

After COVID-19, many airlines have struggled to recover. Due to the pandemic, there were many operational disruptions and staff shortages. Additionally, many pilots, mechanics, and air traffic controllers left the industry, which may have led to a gap in experience and training.

Increased Air Traffic

Also, partly due to COVID-19, there has been a sudden surge in air travel over the past few years, which means more flights are in the air. Naturally, this can mean an increase in plane crashes and aviation incidents, even if the overall rate stays low.

Older Aircrafts & Mechanical Issues

Although all commercial aircraft undergo thorough safety inspections, mechanical issues are still a possibility and sometimes arise. Additionally, some airlines continue to use older planes that can require excessive maintenance and potentially cause issues.

Extreme Weather Events

Climate change has led to more unpredictable and severe weather patterns that can create hazardous flying conditions. Turbulence-related injuries and emergency landings due to extreme weather events have become increasingly common.

Should We Be Worried?

The short answer is no. Although the recent plane crashes have felt more frequent, they do not indicate a systematic safety failure in the aviation industry. Flying continues to be the safest form of transportation. In fact, safety features and protocols have only improved over the years. The development of technology, as well as stricter regulations and advanced pilot training, have all contributed to a safe aviation industry overall.

While it’s understandable to feel worried and alarmed during times like these, it’s important to keep everything in perspective and remember that the media and news do not report every flight that landed safely, only the ones that didn’t. The aviation industry is as safe as ever, and the chances of being involved in a crash are minuscule. So, if you’ve got a flight coming up, stay calm and remember that you are statistically in the safest form of travel available! Happy flying!

