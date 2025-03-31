What’s Happening With the U.S. Department of Education?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The discussion surrounding the United States Department of Education is a controversial one and has been the topic of choice for certain politicians. The possibility of its elimination has caused fear for many students and has left many wondering what the future of the U.S. public school system will look like.

Throughout his run in his second presidential election, Donald Trump made it clear that one of his main goals directly following his inauguration would be abolishing the U.S. Department of Education. Abolishing this department was one of the most drastic changes he proposed throughout his campaign, as it would lead to the removal of federal funding, resulting in detrimental consequences for countless students across the country.

According to the United States Census Bureau, about 82 percent of the total students in the United States attend public school. The Department of Education ensures that students, no matter their income level, have education easily accessible. Special education programs and Title I schools are also funded by this department.

As someone who attended a Title I public high school, I experienced first-hand the impact that the funding from the Department of Education had on many of my peers. With the additional federal funding that Title I schools receive compared to other schools likely being vastly reduced, many low-income students could face considerable struggle.

However, President Trump disregards all these attributes of the department with the argument that education should be controlled by the individual states. His reasoning for this is that the U.S. spends “more money on education by far than any other country, but yet [the United States] ranked near the bottom of the list in terms of success.”

The arguments that support the department’s abolishment argue that allowing local communities to make decisions about their school system leads to a more unique and personalized viewpoint.

I believe that allowing the states to control education and lacking any sort of federal control or standard will lead to unequal opportunities for students across the country. Students in some states may receive a significant cut in funding, while other students will have access to highly valuable resources as well as more opportunities.

Not only is the U.S. Department of Education in charge of federal funding for education, but it also enforces civil rights within schools. The department ensures that no matter what a student’s race, gender, or income is, they will receive the same opportunities as others.

The effect the department’s abolition will have on public universities could be detrimental. Almost every individual I know receives some sort of scholarship, grant, or even student loan. This also includes FAFSA, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Therefore, President Trump’s plans for the department would affect any student dependent on federal funding to receive a higher education.

Although obtaining approval from Congress to rid the United States of this department will most likely be difficult for the President, its consequences must be further discussed. Although the U.S. Department of Education has been a crucial sector of the federal government for countless students, its eradication has not yet been completely decided.

