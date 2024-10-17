What’s Happened and What’s Coming in ‘Agatha All Along’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

**This article contains spoilers for Agatha All Along**

Marvel has been the king of easter eggs since 2008, hiding hints for their big reveals in the tiniest of details. Agatha All Along is a prime example of Marvel’s reference hunt and the suspense that builds while waiting for a reveal.

Fans have been patiently waiting for Teen’s character reveal throughout the show, and last week, they finally got it. Not only was there a Teen reveal, but viewers have begun to receive more detail about Agatha and Rio’s past, as well as what all the witches are bringing to the coven.

Agatha All Along isn’t over yet, there are still three more episodes, so what else could it have in store for viewers? There are hundreds of theories about the big reveals coming up, but fans are left waiting until Oct. 30, when all eight episodes will be released.

What’s happened

In the last six episodes of Agatha All Along, a lot has gone down. Rio and Agatha were revealed to have a romantic past spanning decades, and Teen was revealed to be William Kaplan, also known as Billy Maximoff, the telepathic son of Wanda and Vision. Additionally, Alice fought off her generational curse (just to die in the next episode), and Lillia and Jen finally became friends (just to drown in mud in episode five).

Despite all these revelations, the audience still had many unanswered questions. Episode six answered a few of them, most of which concerned Billy Maximoff and the mystery of the twins.

It begins three years before Agatha All Along, with William Kaplan (Teen/Billy) celebrating his bar mitzvah. The bar mitzvah has a palm reading booth, which Teen ventures into. The witch giving the readings is Lilia, who the audience knows is of great importance but he has never met before. She tells Teen that he will have a “great transformation” and that his “lifeline is broken in two,” foreshadowing what is to come.

The readings send him running, and he leaves his jacket behind in the process. Lilia notices the jacket and places an illustrated sigil in the jacket pocket before returning it to him.

Due to complications with Wanda’s Westview hex, William and his family leave the bar mitzvah in a rush. On their way home, his mother gets distracted by the hex and crashes their car into a tree. This car accident kills William just as Wanda’s hex is closing.

As the hex closes, Billy and Tommy’s souls are released into the universe, and Billy’s soul happens to find William Kaplan’s body. Billy takes it for his own, bringing William’s body back to life, although he is no longer the same person.

In this new body, Billy doesn’t know where or who he is. He doesn’t remember anything from his past, just the name Tommy. After the crash, he spends a few weeks in the hospital recovering, being diagnosed with amnesia due to his lack of memory.

Once released from the hospital, Billy discovers he can read minds. He hears the thoughts of William’s parents to an overwhelming amount and goes up to his room to get a break from them.

Three years after the car accident, Billy is still posing as William, still has the sigil Lilia gave him, and still has no answers to his past, so he decides to act to find some.

Billy and his boyfriend, Eddie, meet a Reddit user in a parking garage. Their contact turns out to be Ralph Bohner, also seen as Pietro in WandaVision. Ralph tells Billy all about the hex and how Agatha used him to get to Wanda. She even changed his name from Randall to Ralph to play in Wanda’s sitcom.

As Ralph is discussing the hex, Billy is taken aback when he mentions two twins, Tommy and Billy, who were the sons of Wanda and Vision. After the meeting, Billy returns home to do research on Wanda’s family and the witch named Agatha.

After discovering who Agatha is, Billy decides to do some investigating. He breaks into her house (as seen in episode one) to retrieve a “personal item” that will break the spell she’s under. After he breaks the spell, he tries to introduce himself to Agatha and finally learns what Lilia’s sigil is for.

After learning Billy’s background, the episode transports the audience back to the end of the last episode. Agatha crawls out of the mud and confronts Billy about his tantrum, finally revealing she knows he’s Billy Maximoff.

Agatha also figures out that Billy wants to find Tommy at the end of the road, and the two of them agree to continue walking it together.

What’s Coming

Agatha All Along has done nothing but cause more and more questions. There are theories out there about the role Rio plays, who Eddie is, and the way the road will end.

Many people believe that Rio is Death, and the reason she was not in episode six is because she was collecting Alice’s soul. Some also believe that the reason tension is so high between Rio and Agatha is because Rio had to harvest Agatha’s son’s soul when he died, placing a rift between the two.

Theorists run a rampage when a Marvel project is full of questions, which is just what Agatha All Along offers. This is the perfect show to bring back Marvel theories and has major potential to bring hundreds of fans back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

