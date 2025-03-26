What’s Going On With ‘Married at First Sight Australia?’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

This article contains spoilers for Married at First Sight Australia.

Married at First Sight Australia (MAFS) is delivering the chaos we signed up for. Without meaning to, I’ve watched the entire season through TikTok clips. Honestly, this season has it all: messy breakups, social media scandals, explosive dinner parties, and shocking exits.

For those new to the madness, MAFS starts with “experts” scientifically matching strangers who meet for the first time on their wedding day. From there, they go through a rollercoaster of relationship-building tasks, homestays, and dramatic group dinners. Each week, they decide whether to stay or leave. If one person writes “stay,” then they’re both stuck for another week. While some couples find love, most walk away with a villain edit, a public feud, or a fresh batch of trust issues.

This season’s drama? Unmatched. Here’s the breakdown:

Lauren & Eliot

Lauren and Eliot were a disaster from the start. Obsessed with traditional gender roles, they clashed over drinking, kids, and communication. Eliot bailed on the honeymoon, yet they were rematched with new people — because one trainwreck wasn’t enough.

Katie & Tim

This pairing went south before they even finished their vows. Tim, the king of first impressions, instantly made it clear that Katie was not his type. Who doesn’t love a public rejection at their wedding?

While she tried to keep things optimistic, Tim spent their honeymoon making it obvious he wasn’t into her. At the first commitment ceremony, they both left, sparing us another week of awkward small talk. Honestly, Katie deserves a standing ovation for putting up with him that long.

Ashleigh & Jake

Due to Jake’s actions, Ashleigh and Jake were another couple to exit the experiment early. When the couples had to do a photo ranking task (participants ranked pictures of the other brides and grooms in the experiment), Jake made horrible comments about the women, exclaiming that one participant had “crazy eyes” and another bride looked like she would “stab you in your sleep.”

He made another comment: “Not gonna sound like…not racist or nothing, but I do like Caucasian people mainly, mostly.” These comments shocked Ashleigh, so she told her friend. Once Jake found out that Ashleigh had told another person, he freaked out that she had broken his trust and said that their relationship was unsalvageable because of her actions. Good riddance, Jake; your actions have consequences.

Morena & Tony

The oldest couple in the experiment this season were not the wisest. Lacking communication and constantly arguing, this relationship was doomed from the start. Tony even surprised the experts when he said that he would like to start a family at 53 years old, something 57-year-old Morena could not give him.

Sierah & Billy

This relationship hit DEFCON 1 when Sierah got caught playing footsie under the table with another groom at a dinner party in front of everyone. Not only had they been playing footsie, but they had also developed an emotional connection, opening up with each other instead of their chosen partners.

Billy, understandably, was not thrilled. Honestly, it was one of the most iconic dinner party moments of the season. While Billy may not have ended up with a romance, hopefully, his bromance with Dave more than makes up for it

Clint & Lauren

After her last marriage, Clint seemed to be a perfect match for Lauren, but she had many issues. While constantly demeaning the other women in the experiment, she claimed that Clint was not enough of an “alpha male” for her, mentioning that she was traumatized after coming home to him washing the dishes.

Everyone stood by Clint, until the couples’ retreat, where he backed Lauren’s rude and disgusting comments. They left the show soon after, and Clint allegedly now dating Jacqui, another contestant from the experiment.

Veronica & Eliot

Eliot returned with a redemption arc only for Veronica to sabotage their relationship. After meeting his ex, she became defensive and manipulative, later fawning over Dave during the couple swap. Instead of sympathy, she got exposed for stirring the pot. Since the end of the experiment, Eliot has gained traction on social media.

Carina & Paul

For the first time in MAFS history, we had a couple who already knew each other! Carina and Paul had gone on a date before Paul ghosted Carina, adding an extra layer of weirdness to their journey. They immediately got to know each other again and remained all lovey-dovey until they argued over a joke that Carina had said.

In anger, Paul punched a hole in their bedroom wall. The couple was reluctantly allowed to stay in the experiment but continued having issues like arguments with other people and even a shocking revelation about Paul’s sexual past.

Jamie & Dave

This one has been an absolute heartache as they were continuously one of the experiment’s strongest couples and a fan favorite. Jamie and Dave stand up for their loved ones and aren’t afraid to speak up during an argument. A couple of weeks ago, Dave appeared completely withdrawn. We found out that Jamie told him she loved him, but he didn’t feel the same way. This week he has been working hard to make up for his actions, and they’re trying to regrow their relationship.

Awhina & Adrian

Adrian somehow got caught up in two scandals? First, he and Awhina struggled with communication, particularly about her being a mother. Then he went and got a little too cozy with Sierah at that infamous dinner party. Awhina was not amused, and honestly, who could blame her?

Even after a tumultuous friends and family meeting, she chose to continue their relationship. This couple has blossomed a lot over the weeks. Adrian has gone from being one of this season’s villains to being a comedic underdog, he is one of the cast members that is carrying this season on social media.

Rhi and Jeff

They are one of the least chaotic couples this season (which, let’s be real, is saying something). They’ve had their ups and downs since they had previously dated for a month and slept together before the experiment, but they genuinely seem committed to making it work. A rare sighting of a functional couple on this show.

Beth & Teejay

Teejay’s commitment issues came to the surface during Homestays, and Beth was not happy about it. When she tried to get a straight answer about their future, he dodged every question. Classic MAFS behavior. He then became the topic of an iconic dinner party scene when the rest of the cast played a drinking game with his overuse of the term “darling.”

Jacqui & Ryan

The most tumultuous couple this season, Jacqui and Ryan, shocked everyone by staying in the experiment. With a new argument every week, they are definitely the most entertaining couple to watch. Their personalities completely clash and the “villain” in this relationship switches every week. From arguing about him dropping her during their first dance, to his lack of drive and emotional maturity, and everything in between, you never know what this week’s argument is going to be.

With cast members breaking their silence online, half the drama has unfolded post-filming. This season has delivered peak reality TV: social media scandals, brutal honesty, and some of the most awkward wedding moments ever. Will any couples survive? Probably not. But will I tune in for the final week? Absolutely.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!