What We Know So Far About Season 3 of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

This article contains spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty Seasons 1 and 2, as well as its book series.

Summer’s right around the corner! So many good things happen during this time, like warm weather, time off from school, and lots of free time. It’s also the perfect time to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty!

Author Jenny Han’s popular novel trilogy series, The Summer I Turned Pretty (TSITP), has been adapted into a TV series with two seasons already on screen. Now, die-hard TSITP fans will be thrilled to hear that there’ll be another season, making it the show’s final one.

TSITP was Han’s first novel trilogy, which she published in 2009. In 2021, it was announced that the trilogy was in the works to be adapted into a TV series. The first season was released on Amazon Prime Video on June 17, 2022, and has been a popular watch ever since.

Fast forward to this year, Prime Video announced on March 7 that the third season of TSITP will premiere in July. This marks the end of the popular series.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Han confirmed that season three will consist of 11 episodes that center around the main love triangle that has had fans glued to the screen since 2022: protagonist Belly and brothers Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher. We’ll reportedly reunite with these characters after what’ll be a major time jump.

The finale of season two left off with Belly choosing Jeremiah over his brother, which was a big disappointment for many viewers (including myself). Now, the third season will be based on the third book of the trilogy, We’ll Always Have Summer. As written in the novel, the show will pick up with Belly attending college.

Something that fans will be very surprised to hear is that the show might end differently from the book. According to Entertainment Weekly, Han stated, “There are going to be surprises. There are the things that they know and then there are things they think they know, and then there’s going to be, hopefully, things that surprise them.” This statement from her has fans speculating about what changes could happen when the third season finally premieres.

One change that people have been predicting regarding the series is that Belly is going to choose Jeremiah at the end. In my opinion, that’s a hard no. I’m a big “Bonrad” fan, so if the duo doesn’t end up together during the series finale, I don’t think I’ll recover. Just kidding; that’s a little dramatic of me! Nevertheless, fans will just have to wait and see what shocking changes Han is referring to.

There’s also been confirmation for the return of other important characters for season three of the series: Belly’s brother, Steven; her mother, Laurel; and her best friend, Taylor. They’re all characters who have crucial roles in the story. Conrad and Jeremiah’s late mother might return in flashback form as well. Despite this, it still hasn’t been confirmed whether the characters Skye, Aunt Julia, and Cam will make an appearance.

Regardless of the characters we’ll reunite with, the fan predictions, and the surprises in store from Jenny Han, the release of the third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty marks the bittersweet ending of a beloved series. While Amazon Prime Video hasn’t released the exact date for season three, you better believe that just like summer, it’s right around the corner.

