What Happened to Rom-Coms? A Deep Dive Into the Genre’s Decline

Whether you grew up watching the classics or frequently tune into new releases on streaming, rom-coms have always been popular in the public eye. However, it’s become abundantly clear in the last few years that the genre needs a revival. Many of the biggest movies in recent years have been anything but romantic comedies. Why is that?

Turns out, the answer is much more complicated than it seems. Classics such as When Harry Met Sally… (1989), 10 Things I Hate About You (1999), and Notting Hill (1999) made way for the genre to thrive from the 1980s to the early 2000s. Since then, it seems like significantly fewer rom-coms have been released on the big screen, with a noticeable dip in impact compared to the films that came before.

So, what happened? Are there no new stories left to tell? Is there no interest in these movies nowadays? Let’s take a look at the beloved genre’s history, rise, and fall to see if we can answer any of these questions.

The birth of rom-coms

The history of romantic comedies dates back even further than the birth of film. Rom-coms, or romantic comedies, are defined by Glamour as light-hearted stories with romance at their center. The genre was initially inspired by lighthearted plays such as A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Much Ado About Nothing by William Shakespeare. These two plays provide an easy formula: two characters meet, are torn apart in some way, and eventually come back together in the end.

When movies began to have spoken dialogue, an early popular genre, known as “comedies of manners,” adapted this formula. These films would be about a non-wealthy and a wealthy character falling in love and having to get past obstacles in their way. One film with this plotline is It Happened One Night (1934), which tells the story of a rich young lady named Ellie running from her life of riches and meeting Peter, an unemployed reporter.

A film like this, especially in the Depression Era, allowed audiences to have hope during a time of uncertainty. That tends to be the purpose of most films — to give audiences an escape from reality. This pattern continued with the rise of screwball comedies, which were comedic films with unexpected twists and turns. One of the more popular screwball comedies, Bringing Up Baby (1938), features movie star Katharine Hepburn as the protagonist.

The 1950s to 1970s were starkly different from the comedies of the 1930s, as the plots focused on man vs. woman, or the battle of the sexes. This genre was known as the sex comedy, a more advanced form of the previous romantic genres. Some movies in this genre include Desk Set (1957) and Lover Come Back (1961). These were a result of the industry becoming less strict and attitudes toward sex shifting, especially as it relates to women.

Shockingly, romantic comedies became more cynical in the 1960s to 1970s, as sex was no longer the taboo topic it once was. However, it was portrayed a lot more realistically in comparison, without innuendos or other jokes. These movies weren’t required to end happily, and actively questioned whether romantic love was real. Annie Hall (1977) did this best through its bittersweet narrative of romance and individual happiness outside of relationships.

The explosive era

As we all know, the real explosion in the rom-com genre occurred in the late 1980s. After the radical romantic comedies of the 1970s, the following movies became known as neotraditional rom-coms. They steered away from emphasizing sex and instead focused on how the protagonists match up together as a pair.

The standout film of this era, When Harry Met Sally… (1989), explores whether men and women can just be friends or if they’re innately drawn to one another. It showcases its lead actors, Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal, in both comedic and dramatic scenes that truly sell their connection to the audience. From this point onwards, the portrayal of romance on the big screen positively shifted while remaining grounded in its premise.

Movies such as You’ve Got Mail (1998), While You Were Sleeping (1995), and Pretty Woman (1990) are all quintessential examples of this shift in the genre. The focus was entirely on how compatible the leads were and identifying each character’s individual goals within the story. Some stories thrived on the idea of the two characters breaking up during the climax, increasing the tension for viewers.

Naturally, these films ended with a happily ever after for the central duo. Although certain tropes and storylines became cliches, they were charming and comforting films for audiences. The 2000s also had several rom-com classics, including movies such as How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) and My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002), that are still beloved to this day.

The Fall of Rom-Coms and Their Place Today

As the 2010s began, movie audiences were introduced to the next big thing: Hollywood blockbusters. Rom-coms were relatively mid-to-low budget films compared to these, which were action-packed and guaranteed to bring out large crowds.

With the success of Marvel Studios’ Iron Man (2008), hundreds of comic books were now in line for movie adaptations, simultaneously inspiring other companies to do the same. How did this affect rom-coms?

As Hollywood pivoted towards higher-budget movies, this left the romantic comedies in the dust. Not to say there weren’t any mid-to-high budget romantic films, but there were far fewer as opposed to the titan of the superhero genre. Titanic (1997), for one, is a fantastic example of a romantic movie with a higher budget and mass appeal.

However, the general interest in rom-coms was already dwindling as movie theaters welcomed audiences with flashy, high-stakes films. Moreover, streaming began to rise in popularity, thanks to platforms like Netflix and Disney+ in the late 2010s.

Due to this change, directors had to change strategies in their filmmaking, meaning some movies simply wouldn’t have theatrical releases. Instead, opting for a streaming release, similar to the era of direct-to-DVD movies. This is where most modern romantic comedies would end up.

There were exceptions, of course, such as Crazy Rich Asians (2018), which attracted many rom-com fans and was very successful in its theatrical run. However, most of the popular rom-coms you might be familiar with were exclusive to streaming. This includes movies like The Kissing Booth (2019), To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018), and Tall Girl (2019).

Do these modern rom-coms compare to the classics? Some argue that they don’t hold up, claiming that the characters feel one-dimensional and the narratives are too contrived or repetitive compared to older rom-coms.

It may also be a reflection of the times we’re living in. Dating and relationships have become more complicated due to social media, potentially making romantic comedies less favorable to viewers today.

It all comes down to personal taste and even individual experiences. What’s certain is that movie fans want a return of rom-coms, however that may look.

