This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

I remember my world nearly crumbled in 2016 when NASA casually mentioned that our traditional zodiac might include a secret 13th sign, Ophiuchus. One minute I was a proud Capricorn, and the next, my entire astrological identity was up for grabs.

That offhand remark didn’t just spook me — it sent shockwaves through astrology forums, fueled a wave of memes, and had everyone frantically refreshing their horoscope feeds. Suddenly, a sign that had been lurking in the background became the star of a modern myth, threatening to shake up our beloved zodiac charts.

Zodiac Redefined (and a Little Rebranded)

For those born roughly between Nov. 24 and Dec.21, the idea of being reclassified as Ophiuchus was as intriguing as it was unsettling. Growing up, I spent hours on Google (thanks, Mom, Tumblr was off-limits) exploring which zodiac sign would kill who, which conspiracy theories fit them best, or how they’d react around their crush.

Then NASA comes along and pretty much tells me I’d lose my “boss babe” status and be demoted to just “babe.” Instead of offering cosmic clarity, this comment opened the door for a wild reassigning of astrological identities. Suddenly, we were all left wondering: Should our ancient zodiac charts get a makeover? Does adding an “extra” sign mean our personalities need a celestial upgrade?

As soon as the 13th zodiac sign news broke, the internet exploded. Hashtags like #13thZodiac and #Ophiuchus trended everywhere. For a while, I even toyed with embracing a new zodiac identity — flipping through my favorite Tumblr memes as if I were suddenly Sagittarius. But no matter how much I tried on this new cosmic label, it just didn’t feel like me.

Boss Babe or Just Babe?

When the 13-sign dilemma hit, the answer from the experts was refreshingly simple: stick with tradition. While some scientists explained that our zodiac’s 12-sign system is more about ancient storytelling than exact star mapping (sorry, astrology girlies), it was the perfect excuse to ignore Ophiuchus and keep reading the Tumblr memes we all know and love as the signs we know and love. Who needs a cosmic identity crisis when you’ve already got a perfectly good horoscope to follow?

Looking Ahead (and Staying True to Your Stars)

So, what happened next? After NASA’s 2016 mention, the frenzy gradually died down, but the legend of the 13th zodiac sign still pops up during big celestial events and in playful horoscope debates. The tale of Ophiuchus has now become a fun footnote in our ongoing love affair with the stars, a blend of myth, mischief, and modern culture.

Whether you’re a hardcore horoscope follower or you’re like me and are just in it for the fun social media vibes, the story of the 13th zodiac is a reminder of how much we adore a little cosmic drama. If you haven’t already, take a peek at what your new sign might have been, it might be a better fit than you think!

As for me, after realizing my Chinese Zodiac was wrong all these years, I’m sticking with being a Capricorn. I simply can’t handle another identity crisis.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!